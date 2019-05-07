Celebrity Stylist Dawn Shannon Continues Decade Long Support of Sunscreen Film Festival
Dawn has been a professional hair stylist for over 23 years, specializing in Exceptional Hair Color, Expert Hair Cuts, Keratin and Conditioning Treatments and Artistic and Creative Make-overs helping her clients achieve “The Look” they truly want and love
Longtime supporter of the Sunscreen Film Festival, Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa donated time and talent in support of the longest running mainstream film festival in Tampa Bay this past weekend.
Actors, film makers and guests were greeted on the red carpet by models donning the latest looks and fashion from ARTpool, a local vintage fashion store owned by Marina Williams, while Intuition Salon & Spa provided hair and makeup.
Having worked with celebrities such as Kelly Preston, George Takei, Justin Hayward and others on photo shoots, magazine covers, videos, personal appearances and award-winning documentaries, Dawn Shannon is known as a passionate supporter of the Florida film industry.
“We have been supporting Sunscreen for almost 10 years now and it is something I look forward to every year,” said Dawn Shannon, owner of Intuition Salon & Spa. “The economic impact of this festival has grown and by donating my salon services I am able to contribute to making Tampa Bay better and brighter.”
Since opening her first Intuition Salon & Spa in Clearwater, Shannon has been an active member of the Tampa Bay community and her business has continued to expand with three locations now serving the area. To learn more about Dawn Shannon and Intuition Salon & Spa please visit
http://www.intuitionsalonandspa.com/
About Dawn Shannon: With over 25 years of experience, Dawn Shannon has worked with local and national celebrity client’s around the country and founded Intuition Salon & Spa to create a friendlier high-end salon environment, where every client can experience the Intuition Magic. Requiring that every artist working in her salons continue their advanced training in color, cut and style, ensures the quality Dawn demands at Intuition while maintaining a relaxing, professional and fun salon experience. Specializing in organic color and color correction, Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa has three locations in the Tampa Bay area. For more information visit http://www.dawn-shannon.com/
