Emotion Code Practitioner Tami Young to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

WORLAND, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all have emotional baggage, but sometimes that emotional baggage can become so heavy it will begin to affect our physical health and mental wellbeing. Through a unique form of energy healing known as the Emotion Code, practitioners can use muscle testing to identify and release the trapped emotions of our past.

Tami Young is an Emotion Code practitioner. Created and developed by Dr. Bradley Nelson, with the Emotion Code, physical and emotional difficulties will often disappear.

“Everyone has some amount of emotional baggage from a painful life event,” explains Tami. “Once we had to protect ourselves in the moment, but now the emotions of that trauma are trapped deep inside our body so we don't have to feel them. When we release these trapped emotions, it makes conditions right for our bodies to heal.”

After a session, clients report feeling like a literal weight has been taken off of them.

“They actually feel as if that emotional baggage has been lifted and they feel physically lighter,” says Tami.

Tami was first introduced to Emotion Code while caring for her daughter Briseis, who has cerebral palsy and is severely handicapped.

“I remember being in the hospital and the doctors telling us she would be in a wheelchair for the rest of her life. My thoughts were that's impossible; she looks too perfect,” recalls Tami. “That set me on a desperate path to find something to help my daughter heal. I was constantly looking for something to make my daughter happy and comfortable because she was always in pain. We did the normal Western medicine route and went to every doctor imaginable. None of it helped. When she was seven, I heard about Emotion Code and Body Code.”

“For the first time I started noticing significant differences. She wasn't crying. She was happier. She stopped refluxing. Her mucus went away. Her seizure activity went way down. Little by little we just addressed every single issue that she had.

Now 11, Briseis’s quality of life has improved immensely.

“She's still very severely handicapped, still non-verbal, but because of this tool, I can use muscle testing to find out what's going on with her. Why is she crying? Why is she complaining? I can now communicate with my daughter, so it's changed her life.”

It’s just changed Tami’s life too.

“Emotion Code helped me come to accept the fact I have a handicapped child and I will most likely be taking care of her for the rest of my life. And I've come to terms with that. I just want her to be not in pain and to be happy. That's what it's helped me do, release the imbalances from her body, the trapped emotions,” says Tami. “Before I tried the Emotion Code for myself, I didn't feel happy. I was just kind of existing. Now I just feel so much joy all the time.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Tami Young an interview with Jim Masters on May 9th at 2pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.