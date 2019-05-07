PUBLIC BETA VERSION 5 OF SYNCPLIFY.ME SERVER! IS OUT

Syncplify

Syncplify.me Server! has the most sophisticated High Availability (HA) functional model that’s available today on the market.

WILMINGTON, DE, USA, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syncplify, Inc., a young yet award-winning software development company that delivers enterprise-grade secure file transfer solutions (FTPS/SFTP client and server), released the long-awaited public BETA version 5 of Syncplify.me Server!

In an effort to keep standing out from the competition, version 5’s new high-availability (HA) model is revolutionized, and greatly simplified and improved. The current set up allows for an almost automatic configuration, even with just 2 Virtual Machines (VMs) required. Deployment of complex database backends is no more necessary.

V5 also supports a great number of cloud-based features, and a greatly improved support for multiple concurrent LDAP user databases. A full list of the improvements can be found on Syncplify Knowledge Base.

The new version is available now for downloading and testing in non-working environment. Syncplify.me Server! is free for personal use, and paid licenses are available starting at $299.00 for the “Basic” version. Syncplify.me FTP Script! is priced at $49.00 per client, while Syncplify.me FTP! is free for everyone and for any use. All products support the Windows operating system, starting from XP to the latest Windows 10, 64 bit and Windows Server 2019.

About Syncplify

Syncplify, Inc. is a young and dynamic ISV that aggregates several software designers and developers from around the world, each of them with at least 15 years of experience in secure file transfer solutions. Acclaimed for its notorious Syncplify.me Notepad!, Syncplify also provides corporations, government and financial institutions, and several security agencies with the most secure file transfer server and client software.

Syncplify.me Server! V5



