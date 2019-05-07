health care professional retreat

Triage Cancer has partnered with the American Cancer Society to host a FREE retreat for health care professionals in Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRIAGE CANCER PARTNERS WITH AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY TO ADDRESS FINANCIAL TOXICITY IN FREE TRAINING IN LAS VEGAS

Triage Cancer Chief Executive Officer, Joanna Morales, Esq., today announced the organization has partnered with the American Cancer Society to host a FREE retreat for health care professionals over the course of two days in Las Vegas, Nevada, offering both an Insurance & Finance Intensive training and an In-Service training focusing on Navigating Work & Insurance, along with Cancer and Careers.

This retreat will provide attendees with valuable information about improving patient and caregiver access to valuable information about legal and practical cancer survivorship issues to mitigate the potential financial toxicity of a cancer diagnosis.

The Insurance and Finance Intensive is a comprehensive, certificate program for oncology health care professionals and advocates that addresses understanding health consumer protections, making choices among individual & employer-sponsored health insurance options, Medicare and Medicaid, tips on effectively using health insurance and the appeals process, navigating disability insurance and appeals, managing finances, and getting financial help.

The In-Service covers issues related to working through treatment, taking time off work and returning to work, disclosure decisions, and more.

“Thank you for doing this. As a nurse, this information is not provided in school and it is difficult to navigate day to day. All nurses need this information and if properly informed could grossly improve patient advocacy and knowledge.” – Intensive Attendee, 2018

These trainings are free and offer free CEUs to nurses and social workers in attendance. For more information, please visit https://triagecancer.org/HCPretreat or contact Joanna Morales at JM@TriageCancer.org.

These trainings complement a suite of other resources provided by Triage Cancer, to help individuals navigate finances after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit https://triagecancer.org.

Triage Cancer is a national, nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the radically escalating number of people with cancer, their families, caregivers, advocates and health care professional successfully navigate the legal and practical issues that arise. Follow us on social media!

