Triage Cancer Launches Free Life Insurance Toolkit On CancerFinances.org

Life Insurance Module

Triage Cancer, in partnership with The SamFund, launches a new online resource to help individuals navigate life insurance options on CancerFinances.org.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triage Cancer Chief Executive Officer, Joanna Morales, Esq., today announced the organization, in partnership with The SamFund, launched a new online resource to help individuals navigate life insurance options on CancerFinances.org.

The new life insurance module on CancerFinances.org, a website dedicated to guide individuals through key topics that may impact their financial situation, answers the most-asked questions centering around life insurance. By answering a series of questions, the toolkit will guide you to the information and resources most relevant to you.

Questions individuals will find answers to in this module include:

• Explaining what life insurance is and why you need it

• Different types of life insurance policies

• Information about loans from, and the sale of, life insurance policies to access funds in a crisis

• Finding lost life insurance policies

• Other information about estate planning, medical decision making, and other cancer survivorship topics

“Whether newly diagnosed or living with cancer, understanding finances and life insurance options can be overwhelming,” said Triage Cancer Chief Executive Officer Joanna Morales. “Our goal is to help people dealing with a financially toxic situation after a cancer diagnosis find immediate and practical information so that they can make the best decision for themselves and their family.”

About CancerFinances.org

Triage Cancer, in partnership with The Samfund, hosts an educational website at www.CancerFinances.org to provide people with free information and tools to make sound financial decisions before, during, and after their treatment – not just in the wake of the financial wreckage cancer often causes. After answering simple questions pertaining to their situations, people are presented with personalized and actionable information to help them

understand their employment, education, health insurance, disability insurance, life insurance, estate planning, and financial options, consider the implications of each one, and make decisions that are best for them. To learn more about Triage Cancer, please visit TriageCancer.org.

Triage Cancer is a national, nonprofit organization that provides education on the practical and legal issues that may impact individuals diagnosed with cancer and their caregivers, through events, materials, and resources.

http://TriageCancer.org | @TriageCancer | www.Facebook.com/TriageCancer



