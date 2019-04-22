Triage Cancer will host a certificate program for oncology health care professionals that addresses financial toxicity, in Philadelphia, PA.

TRIAGE CANCER ADDRESSES FINANCIAL TOXICITY IN FREE HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONAL TRAINING IN PHILADELPHIA

CHICAGO, IL, April 22, 2019 — Triage Cancer Chief Executive Officer, Joanna Morales, Esq., today announced the organization will host an Insurance & Finance Intensive, a comprehensive, certificate program for oncology health care professionals and advocates that addresses financial toxicity, in Philadelphia, PA.

This training provides attendees with crucial information to improve patient and caregiver navigation of the practical and legal issues that arise after a cancer diagnosis and contribute to its financial burden.

Topics addressed include individual and employer-sponsored health insurance, government-sponsored programs such as Medicare & Medicaid, tips on using health insurance and the appeals process, navigating disability insurance and appeals, and managing finances and getting financial help.

“Thank you for doing this. As a nurse, this information is not provided in school and it is difficult to navigate day to day. All nurses need this information and if properly informed could grossly improve patient advocacy and knowledge.” – Intensive attendee, 2018

This event is free of charge and is being offered as a pre-conference satellite event for the 2019 Oncology Nurse Advisor Navigation Summit. Nurses and social workers can also receive free continuing education credit.

Thursday, June 13, 2019

7:30am-1:00pm

Philadelphia 201 Hotel

201 North 17th St., Philadelphia, PA

Intensives will also be held in Las Vegas on August 23, Chapel Hill on September 13, and Washington, DC on October 29. To register for a 2019 Insurance & Finance Intensive, click here.

For more information, please visit https://triagecancer.org/intensive or contact Joanna Morales at JM@TriageCancer.org.

Triage Cancer is a national, nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the radically escalating number of people with cancer, their families, caregivers, advocates and health care professional successfully navigate the legal and practical issues that arise. Follow us on social media!

http://TriageCancer.org | @TriageCancer | www.Facebook.com/TriageCancer





