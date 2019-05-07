Elemental LED Awarded Seven Seals Award

152nd Airlift Wing celebrates charitable coordination by Elemental LED

RENO, NEVADA, USA, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED, a leading U.S. based engineering and technology company that manufactures LED lighting solutions announced today the recognition of the Seven Seals Award presented by members of the Nevada Air National 152nd Airlift Wing and the ESGR (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve). Elemental LED provides a wide variety of superior quality linear, task, and accent LED lighting solutions for all types of applications.

The Wing Commander of the 152nd Airlift Wing, Colonel Eric Wade and Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Mark Prizina, presented Elemental LED the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve’s (ESGR) Seven Seals Award to the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Randy Holleschau and the Elemental LED team for their support of the Nevada Air National Guard’s “Adopt an Airman program” and in support of Elemental LED’s "Little Angel Tree" charity project during the past Christmas holidays. ESGR is a Department of the Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for Service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and education. The Seven Seals award is presented in recognition of significant individual or organizational support to a National Guard, Wing, Group, Unit or a Service member. The success of the Reserve component depends on local businesses, companies and organizations to support Service members and families when tasked by the President to support missions throughout the world, or the Governor when natural or manmade disasters affect the state of readiness of Nevada. The Nevada Air National Guard has benefited greatly from the collaborative efforts of local civilian companies like Elemental LED to lend their support to the Airmen of the 152nd Airlift Wing.

"Partnering with the ESGR provided us with a great opportunity to give our heartfelt thanks to those who serve in our military”, said Randy Holleschau, Chief Executive Officer of Elemental LED. “It was an honor to be recognized by such an outstanding organization."

About the ESGR:

ESGR, a Department of Defense program, was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment. Coordinating with volunteers, they work to promote and enhance employer support for military service in the Guard and Reserve.

About the 152nd Airlift Wing:

The 152nd Airlift Wing's mission (since 1948) is to provide world-class, worldwide tactical air delivery and expeditionary combat support. Headquartered in and around Reno, Nevada, It has become known as the “High Rollers” and is core to the Nevada Air National Guard.

About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED, founded in 2008, is a leading North American based engineering and technology company with offices in Nevada, California, China and the United Kingdom. We manufacture an extensive high-quality portfolio of lighting, power supplies, and controls. We specialize in superior patented linear, accent, and task LED lighting featuring unparalleled CRI and R values with flawless, and vibrant high-fidelity color rendering. We are proud to be America's largest provider of low voltage linear LED lighting, inspiring lighting professionals with our innovative technology, unmatched quality, and best-in-class customer experience.





