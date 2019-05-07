HR Open Standards Consortium Welcome New Members

HR Open is pleased to welcome six new organizational members in the past year.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HR Open Standards Consortium Welcome New MembersHR Open Standards is pleased to welcome six new organizational members in the past year: 3StorySoftware, Discovery Benefits, Ernst & Young, Payper, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, and WCC. HR Open provides the place where industry leaders collaborate to enable innovation and our members are committed to the global adoption of HR Open Standards through broad collaboration.The Government and Public Sector practice of Ernst & Young LLP (EY GPS) joins the Consortium as an Enterprise member. EY is an international corporation that provides professional services ranging from tax accounting to advisory services. Ernst & Young contributes to the Recruiting workgroup, currently updating the SearchDocument use cases and samples.About EY GPS:EY GPS provides a full range of consulting and audit services, leveraging our leading commercial practices to drive innovation, and address challenges for our government clients. We enable real change and measurable results through our diverse, high-performing teams, operational know-how from across our global organization, and bold ideas tailored to each client’s unique mission. EY is helping our government build a better working world. Learn more at ey.com/govpublicsector.3 Story Software, a Hays company, is a global Vendor Management System (VMS) providing the platform and tools needed to procure and manage the best talent, as well as, track and manage spend, compliance, and risk – all from a single point of control. 3 Story Software has over 165 customers in North America, EMEA and APAC, and will join our staffing workgroup. https://www.3storysoftware.com/ Discovery Benefits simplifies employee benefits administration and is an active participant in our Benefits workgroup. They have been working with ADP’s WorkForce Now on the transition from traditional file feeds for data transfer, to a real-time API integration using the HR Open Standards schema. https://www.discoverybenefits.com/ Payper offers structural solutions in the areas of payroll, back office services, and HR management. They joined to simplify employability and make HR simple and accessible. As part of the Payroll workgroup, they contribute to the development of a standard that helps make their processes, and those for their partners easier. Payper hosted the 2018 Community Meeting at their office in the Netherlands this fall. https://payper.nl/ The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is dedicated to strengthening America’s long-term competitiveness. HR Open Standards has the privilege of working with the U.S. Chamber Foundation on two projects; the T3 Innovation Network and the Job Data Exchange (JDX). These closely related projects align to the mission of HR Open Standards, which enables innovation in the HR Technology Industry by providing a turnkey solution to the problem of data exchange. https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/ WCC is the world’s leading developer of advanced search and match technology within the Public Employment Services domain. WCC was already using the HR Open Standards to support their search and match functions. They joined the Recruiting workgroup to help contribute to recruiting standards, as well as network and learn from other recruiting companies. https://www.wcc-group.com/ HR Open Standards is excited for the knowledge and expertise these new companies are contributing to our workgroups and standards. Please contact us if you’d like more information on joining industry leaders who define the standards for the future of Human Resources.About HR Open StandardsThe HR Open Standards Consortium is the only independent, non-profit, volunteer-led organization dedicated to the development and promotion of a standard suite of HR-XML and HR-JSON specifications that simplify Human Resources-related data exchanges. Learn more and download the HR-XML and HR-JSON data exchange standards from the HR Open Standards website.



