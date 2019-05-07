LIFE BOAT SAFETY SOLUTION (LBOOS) MOVES PASSENGERS QUICKLY IN AN ABANDON SHIP EMERGENCY

A-PASS Life Boat out of Service Application

A-PASS LBOOS automatically determines what survival craft passengers should be re-assigned to if their assigned craft becomes inoperative.

LBOoS eliminates the stress factor that can delay the process of transferring passengers to alternative lifeboats in an Emergency” — Greg Ruhl

WEST PALM BEACH , FLORIDA, USA, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Palm Beach, Florida – May 7, 2019 – “ A-PASS Life Boat out Of Service” Developed by Security Identification Systems Corp. allows ships personnel to quickly handle the distribution of passengers to alternative survival crafts should their assigned survival craft become inoperative. The A-PASS e-application resides on the existing mustering solution with a software algorithm that determines the automated distribution of passengers to alternate survival crafts. A-PASS identifies the survival crafts with adequate capacity in the closest proximity to the inoperative craft.SISCO CEO Anthony Zagami explains: Due to the distribution of Passengers in an emergency, a muster location can have assigned passengers over the capacity of the linked Survival Craft-Lifeboats. Additionally, a survival craft-lifeboat can become inoperative (Out of Service). This may happen prior to any emergency or during one. When a survival craft-lifeboat is determined to be inoperative, the bridge safety personnel can change the status of the survival craft-lifeboat by placing it out of service. In this case, the system will automatically recommend which muster locations passengers should transition to, based on availability and proximity. With the addition of the automated Survival Craft Out of Service system the cruise line personnel no longer have to make the critical decisions during a real time abandon ship emergency. This alone will add valuable time to stressful emergency situation and speed up the arduous task of abandoning ship.The A-PASS® system, is operational on 167 Vessels on popular brands such as Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Princess, Costa, Aida, Carnival UK, Cunard, Norwegian, Star, Dream Cruises and others.About SISCOSISCO is the leading provider of Identity Safety and Security Solutions for the Maritime, Health Care Education, Corporations, Government and Law Enforcement Agencies. SISCO provides the most superior solution available today as well as expert installation, comprehensive training and unsurpassed customer service which in turn, provides its customers with front line protection for safe and secure working environments. Please visit www.siscocorp.com # # #



