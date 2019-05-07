LIFE BOAT SAFETY SOLUTION (LBOOS) MOVES PASSENGERS QUICKLY IN AN ABANDON SHIP EMERGENCY
A-PASS LBOOS automatically determines what survival craft passengers should be re-assigned to if their assigned craft becomes inoperative.
SISCO CEO Anthony Zagami explains: Due to the distribution of Passengers in an emergency, a muster location can have assigned passengers over the capacity of the linked Survival Craft-Lifeboats. Additionally, a survival craft-lifeboat can become inoperative (Out of Service). This may happen prior to any emergency or during one. When a survival craft-lifeboat is determined to be inoperative, the bridge safety personnel can change the status of the survival craft-lifeboat by placing it out of service. In this case, the system will automatically recommend which muster locations passengers should transition to, based on availability and proximity. With the addition of the automated Survival Craft Out of Service system the cruise line personnel no longer have to make the critical decisions during a real time abandon ship emergency. This alone will add valuable time to stressful emergency situation and speed up the arduous task of abandoning ship.
The A-PASS® system, is operational on 167 Vessels on popular brands such as Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Princess, Costa, Aida, Carnival UK, Cunard, Norwegian, Star, Dream Cruises and others.
About SISCO
SISCO is the leading provider of Identity Safety and Security Solutions for the Maritime, Health Care Education, Corporations, Government and Law Enforcement Agencies. SISCO provides the most superior solution available today as well as expert installation, comprehensive training and unsurpassed customer service which in turn, provides its customers with front line protection for safe and secure working environments. Please visit www.siscocorp.com
