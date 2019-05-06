New Monumental Bronze Sculpture placed at the Alamo San Antonio, Texas
Alamo Sculpture Trail, will include 14 bronze sculptures of historical Texans, placed between the Alamo and the Briscoe Western Art Museum.
National award-winning artist Chris Navarro and owner of Navarro Gallery and Sculpture Garden in Sedona, AZ has been sculpting professionally since 1986. He is best known for his large monumental sculptures. With over 34 monumental bronze sculptures placed throughout the country. His work is included in 11 museum collections. The author of 3 books ‘’CHASING THE WIND’’ ‘’EMBRACE THE STRUGGLE’’ & ‘’DARE TO DREAM BIG’’ He was selected as the Honorary Artist for the 2015 Buffalo Bill Art Show in Cody; WY received the 2015 Wyoming Governor’s art award and in 2018 the Distinguished Alumni Award from Casper College.
For further information contact:
Chris Navarro Studio
30 Artist Way
Sedona, AZ 86351
307-259-7305
chrisnavarrostudio@gmail.com
www.chrisnavarro.com
Chris Navarro
Chris Navarro Studio & Gallery
+1 307-259-7305
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.