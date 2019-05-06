New Monumental Bronze Sculpture placed at the Alamo San Antonio, Texas

The Messenger at the Alamo Installing The Messenger bronze monument at the Alamo The Messenger by artist Chris Navarro

Alamo Sculpture Trail, will include 14 bronze sculptures of historical Texans, placed between the Alamo and the Briscoe Western Art Museum.

''Rembering the Alamo''” — Chris Navarro

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, May 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- New bronze sculpture monument ‘’THE MESSENGER’ ’by renowned Sedona, AZ artist Chris Navarro was installed April 29th 2019 at the historical Alamo Mission in San Antonio, TX. ‘’THE MESSENGER’’ is a memorial to John W. Smith, who was the last messenger sent from the Alamo by Col William Travis in 1836. He rode out to get reinforcements. Mr. Smith later became the major of San Antonio. The monumental bronze is 12.5 feet in height and placed on the Alamo Sculpture Trail, which will include 14 bronze sculptures, placed between the Alamo and the Briscoe Western Art Museum. The sculpture can be viewed in the Calvary Courtyard at the Alamo.National award-winning artist Chris Navarro and owner of Navarro Gallery and Sculpture Garden in Sedona, AZ has been sculpting professionally since 1986. He is best known for his large monumental sculptures. With over 34 monumental bronze sculptures placed throughout the country. His work is included in 11 museum collections. The author of 3 books ‘’CHASING THE WIND’’ ‘’EMBRACE THE STRUGGLE’’ & ‘’DARE TO DREAM BIG’’ He was selected as the Honorary Artist for the 2015 Buffalo Bill Art Show in Cody; WY received the 2015 Wyoming Governor’s art award and in 2018 the Distinguished Alumni Award from Casper College.For further information contact:Chris Navarro Studio30 Artist WaySedona, AZ 86351307-259-7305chrisnavarrostudio@gmail.com



