China to Mars, Neal’s Health Choices, NZ Assault Gun Ban, & Radio on Mueller-Trump-Biden by Fmr WH spksmn Weiner & team

***May 2, 2019: “China is headed to the moon and Mars, and we need to catch up” in the Orlando Sentinel by Robert Weiner and John Black
Weiner and Black begin, “State-run Beijing News recently announced that China will begin work on a moon base within the next decade, in preparation for manned missions to Mars.”
They continue, “President Trump and Vice President Pence have demonstrated interest in a U.S. Mars expedition. In fact, according to former White House communications aide Cliff Sims wrote in his book ‘Team of Vipers’ that Trump offered NASA an unlimited budget to try and reach Mars by the end of his first term.”
Article link: https://www.orlandosentinel.com/opinion/os-op-china-moon-race-base-20190502-story.html
***April 25, 2019: “Neal’s Hard Choices On Healthcare To Lead Top Issue” in LaborPress by Robert Weiner and Ben Lasky
Weiner and Lasky begin, “Workers and unions have always understood that they will be the ones paying for healthcare for families if the government does not. Right now it’s a mess where the USA pays twice the cost of other civilized countries. Health costs are the #1 reason for private bankruptcies.”
Article: http://laborpress.org/neals-hard-choices-on-healthcare-to-lead-top-issue/ . Ranked H2 (#2 oped nationally) by OpEdNews.
***April 24, 2019: “US Must Learn From New Zealand, Act Fast Against Assault Weapons to Avoid Biggest Mass Shootings” in the New Zealand Herald (#1 in NZ) by Robert Weiner and John Black
Weiner and Black begin, “Just six days after the Christchurch massacre in New Zealand, Parliament voted 119-1 to ban assault weapons. On April 10, six days after the shooting, the new laws were passed into effect. The United States should follow the lead of New Zealand and ban assault weapons.”
Article: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12223517 . Ranked H3 (#3 oped nationally) by OpEdNews.
Radio
May 1, 2019 -- Robert Weiner interviewed live by Clive Bull on "Leading Britain's Conversation" LBC.CO.UK, Britains's #1 news station: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YRafdBdtxRs&feature=youtu.be
April 30, 2019 -- Robert Weiner interviewed live on The John Fredericks Radio Network: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GUj5xiXt4yo&feature=youtu.be
April 30, 2019 -- Robert Weiner interviewed live on The Rick Smith Show: https://thericksmithshow.podbean.com/e/robert-s-weiner-1556682691/
Robert Weiner interviewed live on The Alan Nathan Show, Main Street Radio Network (200 stations):
April 25, 2019, Scroll to 32:00
http://www.mainstreetradionetwork.com/audio/shows/BATTLELINE-HR1-190425.mp3
April 16, 2019, Scroll to 32:14
http://www.mainstreetradionetwork.com/audio/shows/BATTLELINE-HR1-190416.mp3
April 9, 2019, Scroll to 33:30
http://www.mainstreetradionetwork.com/audio/shows/BATTLELINE-HR1-190409.mp3
April 2, 2019, Scroll to 31:07
http://www.mainstreetradionetwork.com/audio/shows/BATTLELINE-HR1-190402.mp3
March 19, 2019, Scroll to 32:20
http://www.mainstreetradionetwork.com/audio/shows/BATTLELINE-HR1-190319.mp3
March 12, 2019, Scroll to 30:14
http://www.mainstreetradionetwork.com/audio/shows/BATTLELINE-HR1-190312.mp3
March 5, 2019, Scroll to 30:18
http://www.mainstreetradionetwork.com/audio/shows/BATTLELINE-HR1-190305.mp3
