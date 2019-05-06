China to Mars, Neal’s Health Choices, NZ Assault Gun Ban, & Radio on Mueller-Trump-Biden by Fmr WH spksmn Weiner & team

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former White House spokesman Robert Weiner has written three recent top ranked articles with John Black and Ben Lasky this week: first, co-written together with policy analyst John Black, in the Orlando Sentinel, China’s upcoming Moonbase to Mars could beat the U.S. to the Red Planet. Second, by Weiner and Ben Lasky in LaborPress, states that Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Richard Neal, must choose between Medicare for All (or for More) and fixing the Obamacare exchanges, or combine both, to fix health care and also satisfy the new House makeup. Third op-ed, by Weiner and Black, in the New Zealand Herald (#1 in New Zealand), asserts that New Zealand’s banning assault weapons six days after its mass shooting is a lesson to the US. Also below: Weiner interviews this week on The John Fredericks Radio Network, The Rick Smith Show, LBC Radio (#12 in Britain) and The Alan Nathan Show’s 200 stations on Main Street radio to discuss Weiner’s three new opeds as well as President Trump, the Mueller Report, and the election.Op-eds***May 2, 2019: “China is headed to the moon and Mars, and we need to catch up” in the Orlando Sentinel by Robert Weiner and John BlackWeiner and Black begin, “State-run Beijing News recently announced that China will begin work on a moon base within the next decade, in preparation for manned missions to Mars.”They continue, “President Trump and Vice President Pence have demonstrated interest in a U.S. Mars expedition. In fact, according to former White House communications aide Cliff Sims wrote in his book ‘Team of Vipers’ that Trump offered NASA an unlimited budget to try and reach Mars by the end of his first term.”Article link: https://www.orlandosentinel.com/opinion/os-op-china-moon-race-base-20190502-story.html ***April 25, 2019: “Neal’s Hard Choices On Healthcare To Lead Top Issue” in LaborPress by Robert Weiner and Ben LaskyWeiner and Lasky begin, “Workers and unions have always understood that they will be the ones paying for healthcare for families if the government does not. Right now it’s a mess where the USA pays twice the cost of other civilized countries. Health costs are the #1 reason for private bankruptcies.”Article: http://laborpress.org/neals-hard-choices-on-healthcare-to-lead-top-issue/ . Ranked H2 (#2 oped nationally) by OpEdNews.***April 24, 2019: “US Must Learn From New Zealand, Act Fast Against Assault Weapons to Avoid Biggest Mass Shootings” in the New Zealand Herald (#1 in NZ) by Robert Weiner and John BlackWeiner and Black begin, “Just six days after the Christchurch massacre in New Zealand, Parliament voted 119-1 to ban assault weapons. On April 10, six days after the shooting, the new laws were passed into effect. The United States should follow the lead of New Zealand and ban assault weapons.”Article: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12223517 . Ranked H3 (#3 oped nationally) by OpEdNews.RadioMay 1, 2019 -- Robert Weiner interviewed live by Clive Bull on "Leading Britain's Conversation" LBC.CO.UK, Britains's #1 news station: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YRafdBdtxRs&feature=youtu.be April 30, 2019 -- Robert Weiner interviewed live on The John Fredericks Radio Network: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GUj5xiXt4yo&feature=youtu.be April 30, 2019 -- Robert Weiner interviewed live on The Rick Smith Show: https://thericksmithshow.podbean.com/e/robert-s-weiner-1556682691/ Robert Weiner interviewed live on The Alan Nathan Show, Main Street Radio Network (200 stations):April 25, 2019, Scroll to 32:00April 16, 2019, Scroll to 32:14April 9, 2019, Scroll to 33:30April 2, 2019, Scroll to 31:07March 19, 2019, Scroll to 32:20March 12, 2019, Scroll to 30:14March 5, 2019, Scroll to 30:18



