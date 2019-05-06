Doug Laney Joins Caserta as Principal Data Strategist

Data and Analytics Authority and "Father of Infonomics" joins Caserta to expand Business Strategy Consulting Capabilities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data and Analytics Authority and "Father of Infonomics" joins Caserta to expand Business Strategy Consulting CapabilitiesMay 6, 2019 -New York Caserta, a leading strategic technology consultancy focused on innovative data and analytics solutions, announced today that data and analytics business strategist, Doug Laney, has joined the firm as a Principal Data Strategist. Mr. Laney, formerly a Vice President and Distinguished Analyst with Gartner's Chief Data Officer advisory team, and co-founder of the Deloitte Analytics Institute, will be leading the expansion of Caserta's data and analytics strategy practice."Doug brings an incomparable wealth of experience in advising business and information leaders in organizations of every size and in every industry," said founder and CEO Joe Caserta. "His groundbreaking ideas on innovating with information and treating information as an actual enterprise asset perfectly aligns with Caserta's data philosophies and lay a critical foundation for how companies can thrive in the Digital Age."Mr. Laney's recent best-selling book, "Infonomics: How to Monetize, Manage, and Measure Information for Competitive Advantage," has received accolades from business executives, chief data officers, and CIOs throughout the world, and was selected as CIO Magazine's "must read" book of the year."Caserta's reputation for implementing high-value data solutions is second-to-none in the industry," said Mr. Laney. "I'm thrilled to be able to help Caserta's clients to strategize and execute on new approaches towards creating and maximizing the potential of their data assets."Mr. Laney, based in Chicago, will continue teaching graduate courses on analytics and infonomics via the University of Illinois Gies College of Business.About CasertaCaserta is a leading strategic technology consulting and implementation firm with a reputation for creating bold, state-of-the-art data solutions. Their business is built around creative thinking and harmonious collaboration with their clients.



