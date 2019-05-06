ProServeIT Corporation named to CDN's Top 100 Solution Providers

ProServeIT Corporation is pleased to announce that we have been named to CDN’s Top 100 Solution Providers for 2018.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, May 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProServeIT Corporation is pleased to announce that we have been named to CDN’s Top 100 Solution Providers for 2018 , as part of the special edition on the Top 100 Solution Providers, co-hosted by Channel Daily News and IT World Canada.Every year, CDN complies a list of the Top 100 IT Solution Providers in Canada, based on revenue. ProServeIT Corporation was named 78 on the list in 2018, rising 11 ranks from 89 in 2017.“We are proud to be named to the Top 100 Solution Providers list once again,” says Eric Sugar, President of ProServeIT Corporation. “This shows our team’s dedication to help our customers make the most optimal technology investment decision and continue to provide the necessary support to increase their return on investment.”According to CDN Top 100 Solution Providers – Industry Benchmark Report 2019 , the top solutions offered by Canadian service providers include IT consulting services, managed services and Cloud solutions. According to the same report, Cloud solutions became a new focus for solution providers in 2018.“ProServeIT is an end-to-end service provider, specializing in a comprehensive focus on Cloud transformation, managed services, software development, IT service desk and technology consulting services,” Sugar says. “As one of the first Canadian Microsoft Partners to spearhead the adoption of Cloud computing, we have helped numerous organizations take advantage of the benefits of the Cloud, and we are excited to help many more.”About ProServeIT CorporationAs a multi-award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner, ProServeIT Corporation has been helping organizations of all sizes increase their efficiency, eliminate their “IT debt”, and apply a security lens to everything they do. ProServeIT understands that every organization has unique needs and challenges and we work with our customers to understand the culture of their organization, who their customers are, and what’s most important to them as a company.To provide consistent 24×7 customer service, ProServeIT is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with offices in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Vancouver, British Columbia, Paris, France and Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam.



