First Staple Surgery Completed Utilizing the Patent Pending GEO® Nitinol Staple System

GEO®, Poised to Transform the Orthopedic Implant Industry, is Pleased to Announce the 1st Surgery Utilizing the Patent Pending GEO® Nitinol Staple System

DALLAS, TX, USA, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics® (GEO®) is pleased to announce the first surgery using the Patent Pending GEO Nitinol Staple System. The first surgery was performed by Dr. Peter A. Blume, D.P.M., F.A.C.F.A.S. in New Haven, CT, with outstanding results. As an impactful offering in the company’s product line, this marks a major milestone for Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics.

“The GEO Staple System provided incredible efficiency with its combined measuring and drill guide and the precise instrumentation that allows for quick placement of the staple as a result of the unique applicator. The design of the staple inserter is extremely surgeon friendly and easy to use. The staple is prepackaged and preloaded but can be re-loaded as necessary. The bone apposition from the compression of the staple is very profound. The packaging of the staple is very compact and not cumbersome like many of the other prepackaged staples in the market. It therefore provides great variety of sizing and the ability to have multiple staples available at each case. As with all GEO cases, using RFID technology, the system tracked the implant and instruments utilized and notified the factory to immediately ship the replenishment”, says Dr. Peter Blume who performed the first Patent Pending GEO Nitinol Staple Case.

The Patent Pending GEO Staple System offers a comprehensive array of low profile nitinol staples with symmetric and asymmetric options. All GEO Staples and associated instruments are double sterile packaged in single use kits to ensure a new and sterilized instrument is used every surgery.

“The launch of the patent pending GEO Nitinol Staple system is a significant step for both GEO’s customers and patients that utilize the GEO technology. This system marks another step in increasing patient safety and reducing the overall cost of surgery in both time and money. Capitalizing on the efficiency and the GEO RFID technology along with an outstanding nitinol staple system design GEO just took another step into transforming the orthopedic surgical process,” says Michael P. Simpson, CEO and President of GEO.

The GEO CART proprietary point-of-sale system reduces delays in surgery, decreases sterility risks to the patient, eliminates billing mistakes and hand written forms, automatically generates the Implant Usage Form and reduces facility operating expenses. The GEO CART is a computerized mobile implant and instrumentation inventory system based on RFID technology. No bigger than the average medical cart, the GEO CART system can hold over 2,000+ items.

GEO will be exhibiting at the AOFAS Scientific Conference, Chicago, September 12-14, 2019.

GEO was formed from the idea that there could exist a more cost-effective, user-friendly way to supply Orthopedic Medical Implants in today’s healthcare environment. This is accomplished through the use of RFID technology, a groundbreaking Point-of-Sale delivery system, and GEO™ designed best in class sterilized single-use orthopedic implants and instruments. GEO™ is the only solution that provides a significant opportunity to lower real operating costs by creating efficiencies and controls throughout the delivery and consumption of orthopedic implants.

GRAMERCY EXTREMITY ORTHOPEDICS®, GEO®, and GEO CART® are proprietary trademarks of Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics®. All rights reserved.



