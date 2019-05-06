“Sunshine” Is Heating Things Up For Southern Halo

Hannah, Christina and Natalia Morris

Taste of Country’s Who’s Rising Now Trio Sets Bluebird Café ITR, Partners With Luxury Upcycle Brand Spark*l & Launches Mother’s Day Promo With 1800flowers

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Halo’s new single, “Sunshine,” is impacting radio now and things are definitely heating up for the siblings from Mississippi. Already this month, the group has been named to Taste of Country's Five Artists To Watch In May list, announced a new partnership with luxury upcycle brand Spark*l , launched a Mother’s Day promotion with ongoing partner 1800flowers, and set a May 29 date for their debut appearance in-the-round at the legendary Bluebird Café. Additionally, the trio is shooting a new companion music video for the groove-oriented tune, plus writing and recording songs for an upcoming project.Fans can purchase the single and catch the lyric video now. “Sunshine” was written by Southern Halo's lead singer/songwriter Natalia Morris and Love and Theft's Stephen B. Liles and Eric Gunderson and produced by Catt Gravitt.Performing at the Bluebird is a common dream for Country’s rising stars, and Southern Halo is no different. Their May 29 debut comes as part of a special Rhyme Partners event that runs from 6 - 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale May 22 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased from Tunestub. “It’s definitely been at the top of our Bucket List for a very long time,” admits Natalia. “We are thrilled to be sharing the stage with noted songwriters Melissa Bollea Rowe and Jimmy Charles and we’re working hard to make sure it’s a great show for everyone.” For Southern Halo’s complete tour schedule, go to southernhalo.net.Fan outreach is huge for these young ladies and they are thrilled to offer special discounts to their supporters. Their latest partnership with luxury brand Spark*l offers 10% off every order to the group’s followers. To cash in, simply shop sustainable fashion (smart watch bands & other accessories) at https://sparklbands.com/ and enter “halo10” at checkout. As Mother’s Day is one of Southern Halo’s favorite holidays, they’re promoting their alliance with everyone’s favorite florist, 1800flowers, to ensure that their fans can share the love. To receive 20% off, just enter the code “HALOMOMS.”ABOUT SOUTHERN HALONatalia (principal songwriter, guitarist, lead vocalist), Christina (drums) and Hannah (bass) are SOUTHERN HALO. Since their hypnotically-upbeat Country radio debut, "Little White Dress," caught the attention of U.S. radio and press, this sibling trio has broken down doors and shattered glass ceilings. Their CD, SOUTHERN HALO (2015), bolstered the group’s profile and the band has since opened for Maren Morris, Phil Vassar, Deana Carter, Love and Theft, Brantley Gilbert, Eric Paslay, Tyler Farr, Parmalee, Old Dominion, American Young, B.B. King Dionne Warwick, and many others. The Cleveland, Mississippi natives have performed at a pre-show on the rooftop terrace of the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, kicked off the Backstage Pass Series at the Grammy Museum Mississippi, launched Townsquare Media's Say It With Pepsi Concert Series, and toured on the Spring/Fall 2018 High School Nation Tour. They entertained fans at CMA Music Fest 2018 and 2016, and have twice toured the U.K. Their 2018 album, JUST LIKE IN THE MOVIES, garnered two Top 25 MusicRow CountryBreakOut™ chart and Top 45 Billboard Indicator chart hits. Their newest single, “Sunshine,” was released in April.Stay social with SOUTHERN HALO:Website: www.southernhalo.net FB: https://www.facebook.com/SouthernHalo Twitter: @3halos https://twitter.com/3halos Instagram: officialsouthernhaloYouTube: southernhalorocks# # #



