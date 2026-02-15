Alex Miller Builds On Traditional Country Foundation With New Album, More Country Than You, Due April 10

Alex Miller's MORE COUNTRY THAN YOU album cover Alex Miller (#7099) Credit: Stephen Johnson

I’m never gonna run from who I am,” says Miller. “I’m country as cornbread. But I’m always trying new things and exploring the boundaries of what Country music means to me.” — Alex Miller

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alex Miller continues to expand upon his traditional Country roots with his forthcoming album, MORE COUNTRY THAN YOU. Scheduled for April 10 release, it is available for pre-save now The 10-song collection is pure Alex Miller: honest, hardworking and emotionally available. The disc opens with Miller’s interpretation of “ Too Much Fun ,” a 1995 Top 5 hit by the late Daryle Singletary. Alex brushes the cobwebs off this blow-your-doors-off tale of youthful exuberance and camaraderie that premiered earlier this week on popular podcaster Dillon Weldon’s socials. Rising star Emily Ann Roberts and Alex embrace a classic Country male/female back and forth on the title song (“More Country Than You”) – and compete in a boot-scootin’ race for the “countriest of all” crown. “As Far As His Mem’ry Lets Her Go” is a decades-old, never-before-recorded gem of a tear-jerker about how pain from the past can limit hope for new love. “Just A Mom” is a mid-tempo piano-forward tribute to women who rock the cradle and rule the world dedicated to Alex’s mom. “The Byrd” (featuring Alex and his buddy, the legendary Tracy Byrd), is an epic fast-moving track that brings back the energy of the great “Moe & Joe” duets of the past while firmly planted in today’s soundscape. “Why Does My Heart Ache” is a showstopper of a rolling ballad that asks, If time heals, tears dry, why does my heart ache? “Money Well Wasted” ups the tempo with a humorous, steel-heavy take on one man’s version of retail therapy. “Secondhand Smoke,” Alex’s current radio single, is a twangy tale of heartbreak on the horizon that keeps his classic Country flame burning. “Memories And Gin” sparks with tasty guitar licks, a lilting fiddle and a prominent steel, cementing Miller’s love of twang. The album closes with “The Ones That Take Me Home,” Alex’s “love letter” to Country music - and a reminder to hold your memories of home close.TRACK LIST1. Too Much Fun (Jeff Knight, Curtis Wright)2. More Country Than You (Alex Miller, Emily Ann Roberts, Bill Whyte)3. As Far As His Mem’ry Lets Her Go (Doodle Owens, Jerry Salley)4. Just A Mom (Wood Newton, Steve Williams)5. The Byrd (Alex Miller, Jerry Salley)6. Why Does My Heart Ache (Alex Miller, Jerry Salley)7. Money Well Wasted (Robert Arthur, Alex Miller, Conner Sweet)8. Secondhand Smoke (Alan Jackson, Jim McBride)9. Memories And Gin (Alex Miller, Bill Whyte)10. The Ones That Take Me Home (Mark BonDurant, Alex Miller, JerrySalley)MORE COUNTRY THAN YOU was produced by industry veteran Jerry Salley for Billy Jam Records and was recorded in Ashland City, TN. It features some of Music City’s top players, including Steve Brewster – Drums, Kevin Grantt – Bass, James Mitchell – Electric Guitar, Jason Roller – Acoustic Guitar, Jenee Fleenor and Jason Roller – Fiddle, Mike Johnson and Eddie Dunlap – Steel Guitar, plus Gary Primm and Gordon Mote – Keyboards. Jerry Salley sang harmony and background vocals.Miller will be touring in support of the new album. Select dates include:Mar 7- Shelby, NC - Blue Jacket JamMar 18-20 - COUNTRY RADIO SEMINARMar 28 - Lancaster, KY - Lockridge ParkApril 18 - Plano, TX -Music & Arts Festival (Haggard Park)April 25 - Tallahassee, FL – Word of South FestivalMay 2 - Lancaster, KY - Grand TheatreMay 7 - Denton, NC - Denton Farm FestMay 9 - Nevada, Iowa - Pizza Pie Looza (opening for Chris Cagle)May 29 - Manchester, KY - Clay County Days FestivalMay 30 - Pennsboro, WV - Boston’s FarmFans can hear Alex discuss the new album and more during an in-depth interview on Dillon Weldon’s Drifting Cowboy Podcast.Keep up with Alex viaWebsite | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube |

Drifting Cowboy Podcast ( In-depth interview Alex Miller and Dillon Weldon)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.