FileZilla® Pro supports more file storage and sharing services for businesses

OneDrive for Business, SharePoint, and Box added to the list of supported protocols

The addition of these protocols reflects FileZilla Pro’s continuing effort to serve our customers with an expanding set of tools” — Tim Kosse

KöLN, GERMANY, May 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FileZilla® Pro, the popular cross-platform file access and transfer software application, has added to its growing roster of supported protocols -- Microsoft OneDrive for Business , SharePoint, and Box “The addition of these protocols reflects FileZilla Pro ’s continuing effort to serve our customers with an expanding set of tools,” said Tim Kosse, Founder and Team Leader for FileZilla.Microsoft OneDrive for Business is a secured cloud service that allows members of a business or school to access files, share and edit them. Users also can access these files on various mobile devices. OneDrive for Business uses the same apps as OneDrive for individual users, except users must sign on to a log-in provided by their business or school. Files from personal OneDrive accounts can be moved and copied to a OneDrive for Business account.SharePoint is a Web-based product that interacts with Microsoft Office products. Many organizations use it for document management and storage, but a good number of organizations also use SharePoint for team collaboration.Box is a cloud document management and file-sharing service for businesses, providing storage, backup and sync options. More than 41 million users and 85,000 businesses trust Box to manage content in the cloud.FileZilla users can access OneDrive for Business and SharePoint using Microsoft’s existing OneDrive Representational State Transfer (REST) Application Programming Interface (API). This API also works with Microsoft OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, and SharePoint.These additional supported protocols further extend FileZilla customers’ flexibility in sharing and collaborating on work documents, Kosse said.More announcements based on a recent survey in which more than 700 customers expressed their desires are expected soon. “We are taking users’ feedback, analysing it, and will share more information about our product’s roadmap based on their needs,” said Roberto Galoppini, Director of Strategy for FileZilla.About FileZilla ProFileZilla Pro allows system administrators, Web developers, designers, and other professional users to transfer files across all types of remote servers and computing environments. For more information about FileZilla Pro services, visit https://filezillapro.com



