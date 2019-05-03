PCX, INC. ANNOUNCES KEY NEW HIRE in OEM/CEM SALES DIVISION

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCX, Inc. is proud to announce the hire of a new OEM/CEM Account Manager Crystell Rodriguez. Crystell comes to PCX, Inc. with many years of experience as a sales and territory account manager in the manufacturing repair industry. Her knowledge of the industry and its manufacturing companies along with her strong customer service attitude makes her a very valuable addition to the Commercial Sales Division. She is quoted saying "I have the drive and desire to work very hard for my customers and for PCX, Inc., and I’m excited to see what the future has in store for me."

The CEO and Founder of PCX, Gilles Aouizerat, stated “Crystell’s positivity, intelligence, and ambition are the kind of qualities that always lead to superlative client experiences.”

“I am excited to have such an experienced Account Manager on my team,” said Sara Burrell, VP of Sales. “Crystell’s goal oriented attitude and genuine love for people, will lead to great success.”

PCX Inc. is a DSCC authorized supplier of monolithic integrated circuits and other critical components, with an Alternative Release Program letter from DCMA, AS9120 certified, ISO9001 certified, and ESD ANSI S20.20 certified company. PCX Inc. was a founding member and is on the board of the IDEA (www.idofea.org), ERAI member, NEDA member, CCAP member. Clients come to PCX when they are annoyed they can’t find a high-reliability distribution partner, are frustrated by long lead times, concerned about shortages, upset with poor vendor communications and angry with vendors with low integrity and truly want to address those issues.

Commercial and military markets who is also a member of the Electronic Components Industry

Association (www.ECIAnow.org) as well as a founding member and treasurer of the Independent Distributors of Electronics Association (http://www.pcxco.com/idea_certificate).

NOTE: PCX, Inc. is also certified in the following;

AS9120B http://www.pcxco.com/AS_9120

ISO 9001:2015 http://www.pcxco.com/ISO_9001

ESD/ANSID-S20.20-2014 http://www.pcxco.com/ESD

As well as our world renowned 67 Step Star Quality Programhttp://www.pcxco.com/star_quality_program video.



