Christopher Mihoulides explains ethical international collections process at Credit Counsel, Inc.

Credit Counsel, Inc. founder Christopher Mihoulides provides a closer look at the South Florida debt recovery firm's international collections process.

SOUTH FLORIDA, FLORIDA, USA, May 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- International debt collection often poses a significant challenge for businesses in the United States looking for prompt, professional, and ethical recovery of outstanding funds from overseas debtors. Founder of Credit Counsel , Inc., established more than two decades ago and specializing in international collections, Christopher Mihoulides takes a closer look at the process. Credit Counsel is proud to be a one-stop global shop for prompt, professional, and ethical international collections," explains Mihoulides, founder of the domestic and international debt recovery firm based in South Florida.According to Mihoulides, international collections often represent among the most complicated tasks a business will come up against. Problems faced by those looking to clear their books of delinquent overseas debt and get cash flowing again, he says, are numerous. "These can include efficiently communicating or negotiating in the language of a particular overseas debtor, and arriving at an amicable, out-of-court solution," reveals the expert.Dealing with debtors in a number of countries, across several time zones, and employing multiple currencies also relies on understanding the laws of the land where each debtor is located, according to the Credit Counsel, Inc . founder. "Finding reliable and cost-effective legal counsel within a debtor's jurisdiction can be immensely challenging, yet at Credit Counsel, we're on hand to consolidate all of our clients' worldwide commercial debt collection endeavors into one efficient and effective collection program," explains Mihoulides.With representation in a considerable number of countries across the globe, Credit Counsel, Inc. is in a unique position to deliver fast, effective solutions to the complex challenges of clients' global debt recovery problems, all on a 'no collection, no charge' basis, according to the firm."Exceptional proficiency enables us to not only resolve international debt disputes, but to do so using global professionals who understand the language, customs, cultures, and laws which govern a particular country," Mihoulides suggests.Credit Counsel's international collections services, he says, include expertly delivered ethical and fair debt recovery, fast delivery of clear and accurate reports, skip tracing and asset location, and, where necessary, cost-effective litigation."It's this expertise and level of service," adds Mihoulides, wrapping up, "which spells success in international debt collection for Credit Counsel clients day in and day out."Based in South Florida, Credit Counsel, Inc. is a national and international debt recovery firm specializing in commercial, medical, and occupational health debt collection. Founded by professionals in the debt recovery industry, including company president Christopher Mihoulides, Credit Counsel, Inc. serves a wide range of clients across the United States and worldwide.For more information about Credit Counsel, international collections, or to apply for access to the debt recovery firm's web portal, please call 877-224-7904 or visit http://www.creditcounselinc.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.