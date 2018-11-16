Credit Counsel Inc Helps Companies Collect
Christopher Mihoulides started Credit Counsel Inc in South Florida, to aid businesses with the best services possible.MIAMI, FLORIDA , USA, November 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Credit Counsel Inc, has one goal in mind; aiding companies in the recovery of profits while providing a best in class customer experience. As an accredited recovery firm, Credit Counsel Inc takes pride in understanding the position companies are forced into, by providing them a way out.
It’s important to know your rights as a business and to know who to contact if you need help recovering funds. If you or a client of yours is owed any type of money, it is most likely owned by a debtor who falls into a handful of categories: Debtors who will never pay, erratic payers who have multiple payments and then randomly decide to pay, and those who would pay if they could, but they just cannot afford it.
At Credit Counsel Inc, we encourage our customers to understand that they will always want to work with debtors who fall into the latter categories. Managing expectations and the nuance of knowing if someone will work with you, make those latter categories likely candidates for a future payment or return on investment that will ultimately lead to a recovery of funds owed.
One thing that sets Credit Counsel Inc apart from other collections agencies is the fact that we don’t harass your debtors. Doing this can only ensure that you will never get a debt recovered. On the other hand, it’s vital you work with a collection agency that will stay consistent in requesting your funds while doing so in a professional and courteous manner to everyone involved. You want to present a debtor with options that will allow them to feel comfortable admitting they made a mistake and doing their very best to fix it in the future. They need to know that you are able to work with them and that you can provide solutions to them that will help them pay off this debt that is a beneficial situation to them as well.
One of the most important things you can do when trying to collect from a debtor is to hire a company like Credit Counsel Inc. If you have more than one outstanding debt owed to your place of business and you’ve been logging countless hours trying to collect it, it will 100% be worth your time to hire a company like Credit Counsel Inc to step in and help resolve the uncollected debt. This saves time, always yields better results, and will make sure that your company does not have to take further legal action after these matters are resolved.
Collecting debt can be a cumbersome process. Let Credit Counsel Inc step in and help you along the way. To learn more and connect with Credit Counsel Inc, click here.
Chris Hinman
Web Presence, LLC
+1 7578803579
email us here