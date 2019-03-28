Credit Counsel, Inc. offers insight into occupational health collections process

Founder of Credit Counsel Inc. Christopher Mihoulides offers a closer look at the debt recovery firm's occupational health collections process.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Specializing in occupational health collections since 1997, debt recovery firm Credit Counsel, Inc . understands the myriad of unique scenarios which its clients and their businesses routinely face, and has, therefore, subsequently developed the necessary arsenal of tools and experience required to resolve their debts in a timely and highly professional manner. That's according to owner and founder Christopher Mihoulides as he shares more about the process."At Credit Counsel , unlike many traditional collection agencies, we've got all the necessary tools and experience to resolve clients' debts in a professional and timely manner," explains Mihoulides.Occupational health collections at Credit Counsel, Inc. cover controverted claims, business claims, and insurance claims, according to the company's founder. "In regards to controverted claims, we work with clients' patients to satisfy any and all outstanding medical bills, either via self-pay arrangement or by filing with personal insurance," Mihoulides reveals.Of business claims, he goes on to explain that Credit Counsel, Inc. recovers directly from the employer in question when the debt recovery firm discovers a lack of coverage, or when a report of first injury was never filed."In terms of insurance claims, meanwhile," Mihoulides continues, "at Credit Counsel, we have the years of experience to weave through the technicalities of insurance companies and their many stall tactics."Credit Counsel, he points out, has now been working closely and directly with workers' compensation adjusters to resolve issues and process claims for over 20 years. The company's occupational health collections specialists can, says Mihoulides, directly help to improve a client's financial performance by increasing their cash flow. "No collection, no charge!" adds the Credit Counsel, Inc. founder.Furthermore, he says, with Credit Counsel's web portal, clients and their organizations have the power to securely monitor their collections activity in real-time, uploading new accounts, verifying balances and payments, and viewing collector notes 24/7 from anywhere in the world."Our unique web portal allows quick, real-time views of a client's account data, wherein which they can easily and securely download their organization's reports at any time of the day or night," adds Mihoulides, wrapping up.Based in South Florida, Credit Counsel, Inc. is a national and international debt recovery firm specializing in commercial, medical, and occupational health debt collection. Founded by professionals in the debt recovery industry, including company president Christopher Mihoulides, Credit Counsel, Inc. boasts a wide range of clients across the United States and globally.For more information about Credit Counsel, occupational health collections, or to gain access to the debt recovery firm's web portal, please call 866-808-1187 or visit http://www.creditcounselinc.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.