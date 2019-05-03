Michelle Troupe of Earth Angel Healing to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

CHERRY HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We're all energetic, spiritual beings in the human body having a human experience. As such, our external life is always a reflection of our internal life manifested in our physical, mental and emotional bodies. In order to heal, we must connect with the energy we each possess within.

Michelle Troupe is the founder of Earth Angel Healing, a healing practice dedicated to providing energetically based and spiritually based healing modalities for the mind, body and spirit.

“You can call me a energy healer, mentor, teacher, but I'm just the channel, the facilitator.” says Michelle. “I give you the tools and assist you in being your own healer, your own advocate for your body and soul spiritually, mentally, emotionally and physically.”

Michelle is a Certified Reiki Master Teacher. Reiki is a complementary energy healing modality that connects you with your own life force energy.

“Reiki gives you the ability to tap in that energy within you,” says Michelle. “All I do is serve as a channel for that energy. Energy flows through me and out my hands, releasing blocks within the body, and allowing the chakras, the energy centers within the body tied to different organs, to function appropriately.”

Michelle is also a Certified Integrated Energy Therapy® Master Teacher and a Certified Master Sound Healer, where she works with crystal bowls. She also does spiritual mentoring and guidance. Michelle offers her services both in-person, via phone and over Zoom. The energy of Reiki and IET are equally effective whether in person or remotely.

“We all need many tools in our toolbox for our mind, body, and spiritual wellbeing. You can't just do it through one modality,” says Michelle. “Some people connect with Reiki. Others resonate with IET. Everybody's at a different place and a different level because everybody's energy is different; we each have our own unique vibrations, our own unique frequency and unique path. Reiki opens the door, but once you start, you have the desire to expand further.”

Michelle was first introduced to energy healing after suffering from endometriosis for most of her adult life.

“Every part of me was starting to get more and more into the holistic route because the conventional way was not working. I knew there were more options and alternatives for my healing. I was laid off from the corporate world on November 30, 2012. I decided that next day that I was going to continue on a fulltime holistic path. And I went full-fledged into Reiki. I did all three levels. I learned it, practiced it and created a holistic practice to share my skills, knowledge and experience.

“I just kept expanding and expanding because we are here to experience and fulfill a purpose,” says Michelle. “When I was young, I always knew in my heart that I was here to be of service and to help, so I'm most proud of the person I've become and what I've allowed myself to be open to. For the first time in my life I've invested in me. When I am out doing events and speaking to people and just see smiles on their faces or get texts or emails expressing gratitude for the services I provided, and just watching students of mine grow, expand, and nurture their soul. I love what I do.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Michelle Troupe in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on May 7th at 3pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Earth Angel Healing, visit www.earthangelhealingllc.com



