GIRLGAMER Esports Festival 2019 Goes Global

Award winning esports festival celebrating diversity & inclusion expands to include numerous international markets, with a global finals in Dubai

LISBON, PORTUGAL, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- GIRLGAMER ESPORTS FESTIVAL GOES GLOBAL-Regional events will be held in Australia, South Korea, Spain and Brazil-World Finals will be held in the Dubai, United Arab Emirates, later this year-GIRLGAMER Awards will recognize inspiring women in the industryThe third edition of the award-winning GIRLGAMER ESPORTS FESTIVAL will have various worldwide regional events to support the selection of the best female Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) and League of Legends (LoL) teams, that will qualify for the year-end World Finals, to be hosted in Dubai.The qualifying regionals where the best teams from Oceania, Asia, Europe and LATAM will compete are:Sydney, Australia, on June 9th and 10thSeoul, South Korea, on September 8thMadrid, Spain, on September 28th and 29thSão Paulo, Brazil, on October 5th and 6thThe GIRLGAMER ESPORTS FESTIVAL World Finals will also feature a business conference that includes talks by established international industry leaders, awareness panel discussions, pro players meet & greets and the GIRLGAMER Awards ceremony, a celebration of the industry’s most inspiring women.According to Newzoo, Female viewers represent 73 million (34%) of all 215 million Esports viewers. Of these, 46 million (28%) of 165 million are Esports enthusiasts.Organized by Evoloop and presented by Grow uP eSports, the GIRLGAMER ESPORTS FESTIVAL is an exciting event focused on celebrating women’s competitiveness in video games, as well as a platform to promote women empowerment, having been awarded as the “Best Esports Festival” at the FestX Awards in 2018.This year the event has partnered with Critical Hit Entertainment in Australia, ROX Gaming in South Korea, BBL e-SPORTS in Brazil and Movistar Riders in Spain, to expand globally, while being proudly supported by Logitech G.Join us around the world and be part of the GIRLGAMER celebration!More information can be found at https://www.girlgamer.gg/ Evoloop is an Esports Agency with a global mindset, established in Hong Kong. With a management team that has many years of esports know-how and industry relations, Evoloop hosts competitive tournaments and business conferences, while also offering esports-related services such as event organizing and strategy consultancy.Grow uP eSports is a non-profit organization founded in 2002, now based in Portugal and Macau, with the mission of promoting esports activities in a healthy and responsible way. Grow uP supports its competing teams, manages talent, organizes tournaments and seminars, while helping brands to reach the millennial audience through innovative marketing strategies.For more information:pr@girlgamer.ggGrace Lau | +852 6255 5974Tiago Fernandes | +351 93 430 94 03



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.