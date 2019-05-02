CEO of Waite Enterprise, Daniel Waite, Says Launch Of Live Well Organix Set For May

Live Well Organix will offer holistic solutions and marketing opportunities for growing Waite Enterprise Therapy Division

DALLAS, TX, USA, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DALLAS, TX – Waite Enterprise is expanding its impressive and diverse portfolio with the launch of Live Well Organix, a DBA of subsidiary Wellness Organix LLC. The company will develop an unusual and effective holistic therapy MLM platform that brings a number of effective natural therapeutic treatments to market. These treatments will help people with chronic pain, providing them with affordable natural methods of easing suffering in a number of ways. People who suffer with diabetes, chronic illnesses and diseases, dementia, and even AIDS and cancer are afflicted by pain, swelling and other issues that pose constant problems. The products and services that Live Well Organix are bringing to market are designed to assist with many such issues in a safe, all natural way.

These products and services include:

-Complete body scans or breakdowns

-Personal training from one of the best personal trainers in the world

-Mental health treatments, including meditation, brain power, and stress release methods

-Supplementation of unique, effective CBD products

-Dietary nutrition guidance provided by a certified nutritionist

Live Well Organix will be bringing these products and services to market within 30 days. The MLM platform will develop more holistic, safe treatments as the company grows. This network is a first in its field, providing completely safe wellness treatments to many suffering people of all ages. The concept is to get as many patients as possible the treatments that they need to ease their suffering and improve their quality of life, but in a healthy, wholesome way. Far too many patients are simply treated with chemicals and narcotic treatments. These products and services are all non-addictive and non-narcotic.

About Waite Enterprise:

Waite Enterprise (subsidiary of Waite Capital, Inc.) is a diversified holding company with a vast platform of subsidiaries and investments that leverage resources and growth from various sectors, currencies and assorted commodities, from cryptocurrency to real estate to high end vehicles. The company is being developed by Daniel Waite with the intention of ultimately going public, offering a diversified investment platform designed as a basket that provides revenue streams from digital platforms, currencies, and businesses in the construction, healthcare and financial fields.

About Wellness Organix LLC:

Wellness Organix, LLC is a holistic therapeutic marketing company with a DBA called Live Well Organix, both located in Texas. Live Well Organix is a revolutionary network marketing wellness brand that provides therapeutic services and products for customers suffering from a myriad of illnesses and serious debilitating diseases.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.