Waite Enterprise CEO Daniel Waite Announces Roll Out of Unique All Natural Medical Marketing Platform Live Well Organix

DALLAS, TX, USA, April 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DALLAS, TX – CEO Daniel Waite is proud to announce that Waite Enterprise has expanded upon the initial offerings of CBD Organix, a holistic medical company recently deployed to help ease the suffering of many millions of chronic pain sufferers. That company initially offered patients suffering from many diseases and disorders, from dementia to cancer, a unique CBD based topical cream. The cream helped fight pain, swelling, inflammation and irritations brought about by all kinds of issues.

This treatment that was brought to market by CBD Organix is a natural, non-addictive, safe treatment that simply helps improve the quality of life of many sick and suffering people worldwide. However, the company has expanded its horizons and grown into Wellness Organix, LLC, (DBA as Live Well Organix) a unique all natural medical marketing company that will provide more than one type of treatment.

“Wellness Organix, LLC is a completely unique medical MLM that will revolutionize the industry, offering natural, safe, non-narcotic methods of treating pain and irritation to many, many people who have suffered far too much for far too long.” Waite explains. “Live Well Organix will be a direct sale company that will recruit members as returning customers and brand ambassadors. They in turn will recruit more ambassadors and more customers.”

Most importantly they will be offering a series of treatments, services and products that will help people who are in dire need of relief in a safe and effective manner. This is the easiest, quickest, and most cost effective method to bring to market safe, non-narcotic alternatives for people who are in constant pain. Live Well Organix will be a one stop, self-propelling shop that delivers itself through a growing network of ambassadors to many patients who otherwise would have no alternative but addictive narcotic treatments.

About Waite Enterprise:

Waite Enterprise (subsidiary of Waite Capital, Inc.) is a diversified holding company with a vast platform of subsidiaries and investments that leverage resources and growth from various sectors, currencies and assorted commodities, from cryptocurrency to real estate to high end vehicles. The company is being developed by Daniel Waite with the intention of ultimately going public, offering a diversified investment platform designed as a basket that provides revenue streams from digital platforms, currencies, and businesses in the construction, healthcare and financial fields.

About Wellness Organix LLC:

Wellness Organix, LLC is a Holistic medical marketing company with a DBA called Live Well Organix, both located in Texas. Live Well Organix is a revolutionary network marketing wellness brand that provides therapeutic services and products for customers suffering from a myriad of illnesses and serious debilitating diseases.



