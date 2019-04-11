Waite Enterprise and NVision To Revolutionize The Modern Recording Studio According To CEO Daniel Waite

Waite Enterprise, with NVision's Norberto Luna and Lil Norby, Developing State of the Art Recording Studio

DALLAS, TX, USA, April 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waite Enterprise is moving forward yet again, working on a joint venture with NVision to bring a game changing recording studio to market in the near future. The Pop Up Studio, as it is called, is the brain child of Nvision's Norberto Luna and Norby “Lil Norby” Luna JR. The duo have an extensive track record, working with many legends in the hip hop and entertainment industry in the past, including:

*Biggie Smalls (Platinum album)

*Snoop Dog

*Tum Tum (Most recent album)

*Big Tuck

*Yella Beezy



Waite Enterprise and NVision will be uniting with even bigger, long term plans for the future. Aside from developing and marketing the innovative Pop Up Studio, the companies will be moving into a new 12,000 square foot corporate headquarters. “It's a bold move for Waite Enterprise and a great addition to our fantastic consortium of companies.” Daniel Waite explains. “Lil Norby has vast experience after working with and recording some of the greatest DJ's and artists in the world. He is drawing on that experience to develop a convenient, cost effective studio that anyone can benefit from, just like they were an A list star. We are exited about the future potential of this project and also looking forward to what this venture can produce.”

About Waite Enterprise:

Waite Enterprise (subsidiary of Waite Capital, Inc.) is a diversified holding company with a vast platform of subsidiaries and investments that leverage resources and growth from various sectors, currencies and assorted commodities, from cryptocurrency to real estate to high end vehicles. The company is being developed by Daniel Waite with the intention of ultimately going public, offering a diversified investment platform designed as a basket that provides revenue streams from digital platforms, currencies, and businesses in the construction, healthcare and financial fields.

About Nvision:

NVision is a recording and entertainment venture that was founded by Norberto Luna and Norberto “Lil Norby" Luna JR. Lil Norby is renowned in the music industry, having worked with and produced a number of Hip Hop luminaries, including the late, great Christopher Wallace, AKA Biggie Smalls.



