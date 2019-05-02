Three Book Festivals Feature Children’s Book Creators during Children’s Book Week

From Hudson Valley to St. Louis to San Francisco, over 100 authors and illustrators out to meet the public.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Children’s Book Council and Every Child a Reader are proud to support three major book festivals at the close of Children’s Book Week with 100th anniversary posters and placement on our national online map.From Hudson, NY to St. Louis to San Francisco, dozens of wonderful book creators will be featured at:OMG Book Fest in St. Louis May 4: Tracey Baptiste, Max Braillier, Michael Buckley, Julia DeVillers, Angela Dominguez, Marcus Emerson, Elizabeth Eulberg, Judy Feldman, Stuart Gibbs, Karina Glaser, Adele Griffin, Vashti Harrison, Anthony John, Gordon Jorman, Kekla Magoon, Sarah Mlynowski, Eliot Schrefer, T.R. Simon, Liesl Shurtliff, Ronald Smith, Christina Soontornvat, Tui Sutherland, and Booki Vivat. https://omgbookfest.org/ 2019 Hudson Children’s Book Festival May 4: Tony Abbott, KB Anne, Nora Raleigh Baskin, Artie Bennett, Jennifer Berne, Jennifer Castle, Jerry Craft, Nina Crews , Paul Czajak, Debbie Dadey, Barbara Dee, Diane deGroat, Beth Ferry , Nancy Furstinger, Jack Gantos , John Gray, Karlin Gray, Nikki Grimes, Chuck Groenink, Jessie Harland, Veera Hiranandani , Susan Hood, Ty Allan Jackson, Jeffry W. Johnston, Alice Kaltman, Alan Katz, Karen Kaufman Orloff, David A. Kelly, Daniel Kirk, David Kirk , Doug Lampman, Adam Lehrhaupt, Peter Lerangis, Brian Lies, Lauren Magaziner, Torrey Mandonado, Fran Manushkin , Ralph Masiello, Phil McAndrew, Richard Michelson, Rhett Miller, Florence Minor, Wendell Minor, Barbara Ann Mojica, Victor Ramon Mojica, Diana Murray, Michael Northrop, Helen Perelman, Matt Phelan, James Preller, Andrea Pyros, Anna Raff, James Ransome, Chris Robertson, Jacqueline Rogers, Shelley Rotner, Dan Sadlowski, Jennifer Sattler, Isabella Sementilli, Esme Shapiro, Seymour Simon, Ryan Smithson Vesper Stamper, Heidi E.Y. Stemple, Laurie Faria Stolarz, Todd Strasser, Hudson Talbott, Bianca Turetsky, Dan Udell, Yvonne Ventresca, Susan Verde, K.M. Walton, Joyce Wan, Brenden Wenzel, Tracey West, Karina Wolf, Kat Yeh, Jane Yolen, Salina Yoon, and Elizabeth Zunon. https://hudsonchildrensbookfestival.com/ Bay Area Book Festival May 4 & 5, featuring Ying Chang Compestine, Rana DiOrio, Kitty Felde, Tim McCanna, Marissa Moss, Innosanto Nagara, Emma Otheguy, Aída Salazar, Sheetal Seth, Andrew Smith, K-Fai Steele, Andrea Tsurumi, and more! https://www.baybookfest.org/2019children/ Follow all the week’s activities on Twitter at #BookWeek100. https://twitter.com/EveryChildRead Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EveryChildAReader/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/EveryChildaReader/ Info on events at all 1,300 participating bookstores, libraries and schools can be found at https://everychildareader.net/map-2019/ About Every Child a ReaderEvery Child a Reader is a 501(c)(3) literacy charity dedicated to inspiring a lifelong love of reading in children and teens. Every Child a Reader’s national programs include Children’s Book Week, the Children’s & Teen Choice Book Awards, Get Caught Reading, and the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature program (in conjunction with the Library of Congress).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.