When “Me” Becomes “We”: Denny’s Supports Higher Education

#WilberforceUnite Campaign Message

John Miller and Denny’s Corporation major donors for Wilberforce University campaign

WILBERFORCE, OH, USA, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Elfred Anthony Pinkard, President of Wilberforce University , today thanked Denny’s Corporation and its President/CEO, John Miller, for their support of the #WilberforceUnite campaign. Mr. Miller and the corporation have each donated $50,000, for a total of $100,000 toward the campaign’s initial $2 million goal.“The Wilberforce University family is deeply appreciative and thankful for the support of President/CEO John Miller and the Denny’s Corporation,” says Dr. Pinkard. “This support is tangible evidence of the commitment to the Wilberforce Renaissance and the work of educating deserving students. Denny’s is an important corporate partner and their investment in the future of Wilberforce University and the students we serve emboldens us to remain laser-focused in our efforts to build a strong and sustainable Wilberforce University for future generations.” Miller is the Vice-Chairman for the Wilberforce University Board of Trustees and was recently named the Innovator-in-Residence for the Mark and Shelly Wilson Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Wilberforce University.The #WilberforceUnite campaign has a fundraising goal of $2 million by June 30, 2019 and is the first segment of the University’s 2056 Future Focus Campaign. Funds will help meet the University’s need for flexible and unrestricted income to support student aid, facility enhancements, faculty and staff development, and academic programs. The theme of the campaign: “When ‘Me’ becomes ‘We’, a little becomes a lot.” #WilberforceUnite. Gifts can be made by visiting: www.wilberforceunite.com About WilberforceWilberforce University, America's First Private Historically Black College & University, is a four-year, fully accredited liberal arts institution offering over 20 Bachelor's degrees in the areas of Business, Communications, Computing, and Engineering Sciences, Humanities, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, and the Master of Science in Rehabilitation Counseling. Through Adult and Continuing Education Studies, the institution offers Credentials for Leadership in Management and Business (CLIMB) for individuals interested in completing their Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice Administration, Organizational Management, Health Care Administration, and Information Technology.Founded in 1856, in partnership with the A.M.E. Church, Wilberforce University is part of a long tradition of collaboration between church and higher education institutions. Wilberforce University has impacted the world and is responsible for graduating global leaders. Wilberforce has stayed true to its founding principles of self-determination and academic access and we encourage our partners to reimagine the world with us by reaching further as evident through our holistic scope of Excellence, Innovation, and Kindness. Learn more about Wilberforce University at www.wilberforce.edu or visit the university on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.About Denny’s Corp.Denny’s is one of America’s largest full-service family restaurant chains, currently operating over 1,700 franchised, licensed and company-owned restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Chile, Curaçao, El Salvador, and Trinidad and Tobago, and the Philippines. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny’s website at www.dennys.com or the brand’s social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram, Instagram or YouTube.##



