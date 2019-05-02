Chill Protein CBD New CBD Flavor and Golf Focus

Website Peanut Butter Chocolate CBD

A Cannabinoid (CBD) Focused Company Refuel – Recovery – Relief – Relax

“We have worked extremely hard on refining our product marketing and believe we are well positioned to lead this category. We are also extremely committed to serving the needs of golfers".” — Beau Clavijo

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami, FL, May 2, 2019, Chill Protein CBD LLC (Chill Protein or the Company), a health product company focused on the Cannabinoid (CBD) market, announced that the Company had redesigned its website and added a new flavor to its protein powder line. The Company also solidified its focus in the Golf Industry by having a product label focused on golf.“We are excited to introduce our redesigned website,” said Beau Clavijo , President of Chill Protein. “We are also excited to introduce Peanut Butter Chocolate flavor to our single serve product line.”Beau continued, “We have worked extremely hard on refining our product marketing and believe we are well positioned to lead this category. We are also extremely committed to serving the Golfing market and the needs of golfers. As a scratch golfer I know the challenges a golfer’s body and mind take and I believe CBD can help with many of those challenges.”The Company website may be accessed at: www.chillprotein.com and www.chillgolfing.com Chill Protein advises the following: to use its products responsibly; before using this product consult a physician; may interact with other drugs; statements made about this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration; and our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease.Chill Protein CBD, LLCFor Further inquiries please email us at:info@chillprotein.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.