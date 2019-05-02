Chill Protein CBD New CBD Flavor and Golf Focus
A Cannabinoid (CBD) Focused Company Refuel – Recovery – Relief – Relax
“We are excited to introduce our redesigned website,” said Beau Clavijo, President of Chill Protein. “We are also excited to introduce Peanut Butter Chocolate flavor to our single serve product line.”
Beau continued, “We have worked extremely hard on refining our product marketing and believe we are well positioned to lead this category. We are also extremely committed to serving the Golfing market and the needs of golfers. As a scratch golfer I know the challenges a golfer’s body and mind take and I believe CBD can help with many of those challenges.”
The Company website may be accessed at: www.chillprotein.com and www.chillgolfing.com .
Chill Protein advises the following: to use its products responsibly; before using this product consult a physician; may interact with other drugs; statements made about this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration; and our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease.
