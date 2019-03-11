CHILL PRODUCTS CBD Announces its newest product offering: CHILL GUMMIES CBD

CHILL GUMMIES CBD CHILL BATH BOMBS CBD

Daily on the Go CBD Relief in the form of a Gummy Refuel – Recovery – Relief – Relax

President of Chill Products. “Ease of use is the key to our hectic days. Our gummies offer a quick way to discretely take your CBD.”” — Beau Clavijo

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami, FL, March 11, 2019, Chill Protein CBD LLC (Chill Protein or the Company), a health product company focused on the Cannabinoid (CBD) market, today announced the product launch of its Gummies “Once again we bring a new product offering to our customers,” said Beau Clavijo, President of Chill Protein. “Ease of use is the key to our hectic days. Our gummies offer a quick way to discretely take your CBD.” Beau Clavijo continued, “With Gummies, our recently released CHILL BATH BOMBS CBD, and CHILL PROTEIN CBD, we feel we have a diverse product offering for our loyal customers.”Chill Protein will offer Gummies in a 30-count bottle. Each Gummy will contain 20 mg of CBD isolate.All products contain less than 0.3 % THC and are manufactured in the United States of America.Chill Protein advises the following: to use its products responsibly; before using this product consult a physician; may interact with other drugs; statements made about this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration; and our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease.Please visit us on Instagram @chillproteincbdChill Protein CBD, LLCFor Further inquiries please email us at:info@chillprotein.com

