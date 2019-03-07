Chill Protein CBD Announces its newest product offering: CHILL BATH BOMBS

Soothing Cannabinoid (CBD) Bath Bombs Refuel – Recovery – Relief – Relax

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami, FL, March 7, 2019, Chill Protein CBD LLC (Chill Protein or the Company), a health product company focused on the Cannabinoid (CBD) market, today announced the product launch of its Bath Bombs “We continue to strive to bring new product offerings to our customers,” said Beau Clavijo, President of Chill Protein. “We believe our Bath Bombs are amazing. Not only are they high quality bath bombs but they are infused with CBD. CBD can offer a wide array of healing properties.”Chill Protein will offer three varieties of Bath Bombs. Its Pain Reliever Bath Bomb, which comes as a 5-ounce bomb, contains a Eucalyptus & Peppermint aroma and 35mg of CBD isolate. Its Shea Skin Healer, which comes as a 5-ounce bomb, contains Citrus and 35mg of CBD isolate. And CBD Peace & Love, our romance bomb, which also comes as a 5-ounce bomb, contains a fresh bamboo aroma and 35mg of CBD isolate & hemp seed oil.All products contain less than 0.3 % THC and are manufactured in the United States of America.Chill Protein advises the following: to use its products responsibly; before using this product consult a physician; may interact with other drugs; statements made about this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration; and our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease.Please visit us on Instagram @chillproteincbdChill Protein CBD, LLCFor Further inquiries please email us at:info@chillprotein.com



