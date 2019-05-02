Minuteman Watch Co. Salutes Veterans’ Charity Team Rubicon

The Minuteman Team Rubicon A11 honors the men and women who help Team Rubicon help others.

Illinois watchmaker creates special watch featuring Team Rubicon logo

Pride, precision, dedication and compassion – that’s what goes into each Minuteman watch, and that’s what the men and women of Team Rubicon share with the world.” — Thomas Carey, Owner, Minuteman Watches

CHENOA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minuteman Watch Co., a leader in American-born hand-crafted wristwatches, is raising money and support for the brave men and women who help save lives as emergency responders across the globe with the nonprofit Team Rubicon by crafting a special watch in their honor.

The Minuteman Team Rubicon A11 is a watch built to honor the spirit of selflessness and comradery exhibited by the military and its veterans, who continue to serve long after their tours of duty are over by partnering with Team Rubicon. Team Rubicon’s emergency response teams respond to disasters to help the afflicted throughout the country and the world.

The Team Rubicon A11 pays homage to the brave veterans who volunteer for Team Rubicon by including a monochromatic Team Rubicon logo on the watch face. In addition, a portion of each Team Rubicon A11 sold goes to support the Team Rubicon mission of serving vulnerable and at-risk populations affected by disasters.

“Many of the volunteers who join Team Rubicon are veterans,” says Minuteman Watch Co. Founder Thomas Carey. “When our customers look at their watches, we want them to see more than just the time. We want them to see what makes this country special. Pride, precision, dedication and compassion – that’s what goes into each Minuteman watch, and that’s what the men and women of Team Rubicon share with the world.”

The Minuteman Team Rubicon A11 watches are currently on sale for the price of $210. A portion of the profits from each watch will be given to the Team Rubicon chapter in the country where the watch is purchased.

To speak to Mr. Carey about Minuteman Watches, contact Minuteman Watches at minutemanwatches@frontier.com.

About Minuteman Watch Co:

Minuteman Watch Co. was born in 2012 for three reasons: to create beautiful, hand-crafted, American made watches that will stand the test of time, to raise money for worthwhile charities that support veterans and their families, and to provide work for Americans. Those three principles have guided us every step since then, as Minuteman Watches have raised thousands of dollars for veterans’ charities. To find out more about our watches and our mission, go to www.minutemanwatches.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.