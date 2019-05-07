State of Sales Enablement 2019 – Regalix’s latest research findings in this domain

State of Sales Enablement 2019

The investments in sophisticated sales enablement tools are set to increase due to rapid advances in technology, especially in the areas of AI and predictive analytics.” — Nimish Vohra, SVP – Marketing, Regalix

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regalix has released its latest report titled “ State of Sales Enablement 2019 .” The report explores the best sales enablement practices followed across the hi-tech industry, the challenges businesses often face and the various factors companies consider while implementing sales enablement strategies.The primary research report captures insights directly from senior executives in the sales enablement domain at leading high-tech companies, revealing current trends in this space.According to the research, a large majority of organizations have a dedicated sales enablement team or department in place to help in the onboarding process of sales personnel as well as to equip them to create compelling pitches for prospective customers. However, most of these sales enablement teams face challenges due to a lack of skilled content creators and also find it difficult to measure the success (or failure) rate of their initiatives.Additionally, Regalix’s survey found that many companies highlighted the efficient and timely distribution of quality content to the sales team as one of the key objectives of sales enablement. As for the content collaterals used by teams, production of playbooks and videos topped the list.“Sales enablement has become a necessary strategic investment for companies to help their sales teams. In fact, the investments in sophisticated sales enablement tools are only set to increase further due to rapid advances in technology, especially in the areas of AI and predictive analytics,” says Nimish Vohra, SVP – Marketing, Regalix.About RegalixRegalix is a Customer Acquisition and Customer Success company that re-imagines digital experiences across hi-tech, ad-tech and retail domains. The company has partnered with some of the largest global B2B organizations in their efforts at customer acquisition, growth and retention. Regalix works with businesses, supporting their customers through the entire journey, to deliver reliable products and services in today's subscription-based economy.Regalix has a long history of creating award-winning ventures with enterprises through co-innovation and idea-driven frameworks that inspire companies to think differently. Headquartered in Silicon Valley – Palo Alto, California – Regalix also has offices in Europe and Asia.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.