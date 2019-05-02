TE Connectivity Announced Sensors for Industrial Motor Applications

TE Connectivity has launched sensor

SHATIN , NT, NEW TERRITORIES, 香港, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has launched sensor solutions measure and monitor industrial motor’s vibration, temperature and position to confirm your factory floor is operating efficiently. Accurate measurements in harsh environments and conditions expand the reach of sensors to various types of equipment and processes. More specifically, our engineered sensing solutions meet unique requirements in a variety of motor applications including large equipment operations to more precise functions. Additionally, sensors with multiple digital output signals and wireless sensor technologies are enabling factories to transform into smart, connected operations.TE manufactures accelerometer sensors which monitor motor health for various industrial machines. TE’s family of accelerometers are designed to be rugged to withstand the rigors of general industry applications yet precise enough to measure varying levels of motor vibration to confirm performance. TE offers a wide range of industrial temperature sensors for measurement, control and compensation. The wide selection of temperature products includes high precision NTC thermistors, RTDs, miniature embedded probes, strator winding sensors and tip sensitive bearing sensors which are designed for efficiency and easy installation. With this wide variety of sensor technology, TE is equipped to address temperature measurement needs within many motor application where accuracy and harsh environments are expected.As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.About Heilind Electronics:Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. ( http://www.heilind.com ) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.Heilind Asia Pacific ( www.heilindasia.com ) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 22 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.About TE CONNECTIVITY:TE Connectivity Ltd. headquartered in Switzerland, is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

Heilind Electronics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.