TE Connectivity Announced Cable-Actuated Position Sensors

TE Connectivity has launched cable-actuated position sensors, proven reliable in automation, commercial vehicle, medical, and test and measurement applications

SHATIN , NT, NEW TERRITORIES, 香港, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has launched cable-actuated position sensors, proven reliable in automation, commercial vehicle, medical, and test and measurement applications, are easy to install and specified for applications requiring linear position measurement from 2 to 1,700 inches (50 to 43,000 mm).TE’s cable-actuated position sensors are standard, in-stock packages as well as custom design capability for OEM applications. Its industrial packages with measurement ranges up to 43 meters for use indoors and outdoors. Analog voltage outputs including 4-20mA, voltage divider, 0-5V, 0-10V, ±5 Vdc, and ±10 Vdc. Digital outputs including DeviceNet, Increnmental Encoder, and RS232. Rugged metal housing as well as plastic packages for compact, economical applications. The open frame designs for OEM needs with tight space requirements. Precision packages to 0.05% accuracy and 0.02% repeatability for test and measurement.As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.About Heilind Electronics:Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. ( http://www.heilind.com ) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.Heilind Asia Pacific ( www.heilindasia.com ) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 22 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.About TE CONNECTIVITY:TE Connectivity Ltd. headquartered in Switzerland, is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

Heilind Electronics



