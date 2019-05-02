TE Connectivity Announced Raychem CANbus Cables

TE Connectivity has launched Raychem CANbus (Controller Area Network) cables.

SHATIN , NT, NEW TERRITORIES, 香港, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has launched Raychem CANbus (Controller Area Network) cables. It offers speeds up to 1 Mb/s for the Military Ground system, Marine & Aerospace environments. TE’s CANbus cables are designed to provide speeds up to 1 Mb/s. Designed in accordance with the J1939 requirements, TE offers cables to both J1939-11 and -15 for military ground vehicles. In addition to the J1939 CANbus cables, TE offers designs which cater to marine and aerospace applications as well. TE’s ruggedized constructions provide customers a solution which withstands most harsh environmental exposures.TE’s Raychem CANbus Cables have high performance with 120W twisted pair. Shielded and unshielded variations are available. It is easier to terminate when compared to tape-wrap designs. It has custom variations available upon request. Constructions available meeting SAE J1939-11 and -15 with flexible design and abrasion resistant. It is easier routing through a system and the gage availability is 18-26 AWG.As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.About Heilind Electronics:Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. ( http://www.heilind.com ) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.Heilind Asia Pacific ( www.heilindasia.com ) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 22 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.About TE CONNECTIVITY:TE Connectivity Ltd. headquartered in Switzerland, is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

Heilind Electronics



