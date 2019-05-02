TE Connectivity Announced Rugged Accurate Triaxial Accelerometer

TE Connectivity has launched the 4630M12 and 4630M14 series gas damped accelerometers

SHATIN , NT, NEW TERRITORIES, 香港, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has launched the 4630M12 and 4630M14 series gas damped accelerometers which are ultra-stable MEMS DC triaxial vibration sensors available in ranges from ±2 to ±200g.TE’s accelerometers feature exceptional accuracy over a full operating temperature range of -55°C to +125°C with a Total Error Band of <2%. The model 4630M12 and 4630M14 accelerometers incorporate a gas damped variable capacitance MEMS sensing element with integral over-range stops for high-g shock protection and a wide bandwidth from DC to 2000Hz. The accelerometers are packaged in a miniature, welded Titanium housing with a rugged strain relief and cable with integral Polyamide over-braid designed for harsh and demanding measurement applications. For single axis version, TE Connectivity (TE) also offers the model 4602 and 4604 accelerometers.As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.About Heilind Electronics:Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. ( http://www.heilind.com ) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.Heilind Asia Pacific ( www.heilindasia.com ) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 22 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.About TE CONNECTIVITY:TE Connectivity Ltd. headquartered in Switzerland, is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

