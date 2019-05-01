LogicBay Tackles Lead Generation and Sales Enablement Challenges in the Channel with ManoByte Partnership

Channel Management Solutions

LogicBay Corporation is thrilled to announce a new partnership with ManoByte, a revenue growth solutions provider targeting mid-market B2B companies.

WILMINGTON, NC, USA, May 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 2003, LogicBay has delivered technology-based channel management solutions focusing on six key challenges encountered when managing a sales channel. One of the most common and pressing channel challenges, sales enablement , is where ManoByte comes in.Practically speaking, together, LogicBay and ManoByte offer an online strategy that promotes collaboration and alignment of sales and marketing programs. Through inbound marketing techniques for lead generation, combined with better tools to improve the effectiveness of channel partners, manufacturers and their dealers are better equipped to close more deals.“We pride ourselves in partnering with best-of-breed solution providers and ManoByte is certainly that. ManoByte has changed the landscape on how companies approach their sales and marketing efforts. Our goal is to work with clients to build, scale and optimize their sales channels and ManoByte’s ability to provide quick resources and best practices for sales reps leads to powerful and measurable growth for today’s leading companies.” – John Panaccione, CEO and President of LogicBay Corporation.“We sought out a partnership with LogicBay because we wanted to offer more to our clients in the indirect channel space. Companies who sell primarily indirect face a different set of challenges than those in direct sales, and LogicBay’s partner relationship management platform offers the solutions to those challenges.” – Kevin Dean, CEO and President, ManoByte.To learn more about LogicBay’s network of solution partners, and view a full list of their integrated technologies, visit https://www.logicbay.com/partners About LogicBay:LogicBay provides technology-enabled Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solutions that enable organizations to support, develop and manage their sales channel. LogicBay PRM technology supports the entire sales channel life cycle from recruiting and onboarding sales partners to supporting a global network of partners in multiple languages. For additional information, visit http://www.logicbay.com About ManoByte:ManoByte was founded in 2008 by president and CEO, Kevin Dean. ManoByte started out as a social media agency during the digital marketing revolution. Since then, ManoByte has grown to become a business growth consultancy that focuses on digital marketing growth strategies and sales enablement services in the indirect sales distribution space for mid-market B2B companies. For additional information, visit https://www.ManoByte.com



