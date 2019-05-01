Pros, Students Prepare to Hack for Prizes in OpenSourceERPs Hackathon

We’ve had competitors impress someone here and wind up getting job offers from major companies before they hit the lobby.” — Colten Buzard, OpenSourceERPS

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The keyboards will be clacking at General Assembly May 17-19 as professional and student hackers from around the globe compete for cash, prizes, scholarships and the opportunity to pitch to some of tech’s biggest companies in the OpenSourceERPs Hackathon.

The annual competition pits teams and individual hackers against some pretty devious coding challenges in the world of Open Source ERP (enterprise resource planning). ERP tools help businesses in a variety of industries manage their end-to-end web processes in fields such as finance, HR, manufacturing and supply chain management. Some of the challenges include integrating ERPs into a company’s existing web structure, and even building an entire ERP in 48 hours.

“These problems are open-ended and complex,” says OpenSourceERPs spokesman Colten Buzard. “It allows these contestants to show off their speed and their mastery of the concepts, as well as their ability to think creatively and come up with novel solutions to these problems.”

And, like any other global competition, there’s a lot riding on those abilities. Winners of the contest will be awarded prizes ranging from Amazon Prime memberships to a month of student loan payments to the opportunity to meet with venture capital investment teams or recruiters with SamsungNext. Then, there’s the bonus prize – the chance for a team to be flown out to compete in Switzerland at HackZurich.

“This is a competition where a savvy programming team can make a statement and change their lives,” says Buzard. “We’ve had competitors impress someone here and wind up getting job offers from major companies before they hit the lobby.”

Sponsors for this year’s Hackathon include: ShipEngine, General Assembly, Rebbl, Axure, SamsungNext, ByteAcademy, Newark Venture Partners and NPower.

Colten Buzard is available for interviews regarding the competition. To schedule an interview, contact hacksupport@oserps.com.

About the OpenSourceERPs Hackathon:

The OpenSourceERPs Hackathon is the global collegiate and professional hackathon where some of the brightest and most talented students, mentors and professionals come together to drive and create new solutions for existing Open Source ERP problems for the Agriculture, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Distribution, Hospitality and Non-Profit industries. Registration for the 2019 competition is still open.

###



OpenSourceERPS Hackathon



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.