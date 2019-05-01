American Friction Welding Announces Website Redesign

American Friction Welding Website Homepage American Friction Welding

American Friction Welding (AFW) launches a complete redesign of their https://teamafw.com website today.

BROOKFIELD, WI, USA, May 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Friction Welding (AFW) launches a complete redesign of their teamafw.com website today. The site features new content, a fresh interface with enhanced navigation, and faster electronic delivery; helping visitors more easily explore the expanding knowledge base of friction welding information. Visitors may quickly browse AFW services, learn more about the rotary friction welding process, review industry case studies and understand the rigorous quality system that is required. The website also provides engineering design solutions and working examples of solving many equipment manufacturing challenges.

The sole website focus is on friction welding (inertia welding), which is a solid-state process of joining two metal objects by applying rotational motion and pressure to the objects. The welding process continues to gain popularity and market share due to the ability to join dissimilar metals, provide high strength welds, offer manufacturing versatility, reduce the weight of parts, and the cost-saving advantages it provides manufacturers.

“American Friction Welding has served as an advocate, welding standards contributor, and a driving force of friction welding industry development for 33 years. We continue to lead by example with our new website. Our goal was to build a site based on accurate, detailed and interesting content to educate and provide straightforward answers, guidance, and solutions. I believe we succeeded!” said John Fischer, President at American Friction Welding.

“The new AFW website has been completely transformed using the latest web technologies for speed and edutainment purpose. American Friction Welding is committed to providing the content and news you expect from the industry leader. We now have a web platform in place to execute this. Visit the new website and let us know what you think” said Ron Fladwood, Corporate Marketing at American Friction Welding. “Return often to enjoy new videos and other educational content that is coming.”

Explore the new site at https://teamafw.com.

About American Friction Welding

American Friction Welding (AFW) is a bi-metallic friction welder of dissimilar metals and near-net-shape parts. The company uses direct-drive rotary friction welding to deliver high precision, full strength penetration welds in the most demanding applications and industries. Dramatic cost savings result by reducing the amount of working material, machining, and surface finishing needed to produce finished metal components. AFW operates 24/7 in a 50,000 square foot, climate controlled facility located in Brookfield, WI, providing subcontract welding services since 1986.

