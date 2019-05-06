Brooke Woods Country Video On Her Hit Single "Swerve"

Brooke Woods "Swerve"

Brook Woods "Swerve" Video releases while single is climbing the Country Charts

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brooke Woods is turning heads in Country Music. Her single to Country Radio "Swerve" is currently climbing the Country Music Charts. Woods' record label, MC1 Nashville recently released the video to "Swerve" to all major outlets.Woods, the flagship artist of MCI Nashville, hails from Pensacola, FL. Brooke was discovered and signed by MC1 Nashville after her Grand Ole Opry debut in October of 2018.Over the past few years she has shared the stage with such legends as Randy Travis, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum and Travis Tritt to name a few.Woods' single "Swerve" is garnering great attention at country radio and recently hit the Music Row Country Break-Out Chart and continuing to climb.For booking information contact:brookewoodsmusic@gmail.comFacebook- www.facebook.com/brookewoodsmusic

Brooke Woods Official Music Video Released On Her Newly Charted Single "Swerve"



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.