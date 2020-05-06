Jacob Melton

Jacob Melton Debuting Country Single "90 Proof And Smooth" Across The Country

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer/Songwriter Jacob Melton releases his debut single "90 Proof And Smooth" to country radio. Radio stations across the country are immediately engaging with the single and his sound. Melton is a Nashville native that has been playing music since he was 15-years-old. He spends his time currently working a full time construction job and raising his two daughters, but music has always been his passion. He started out in Rock & Roll, but transitioned to new alternative Country in 2015. As a songwriter, he tells his story through lyrics full of love, heartbreak, and the life that everyone lives in between. He is primed and ready to expand his positive influence through the vehicle of Country Music. Jacob's debut Single “90 Proof And Smooth” tells the story about the naïve, wild, “know everything” memories of youth not wasted on the young. This is one the young and old will definitely crank up with the windows down all summer long. "90 Proof And Smooth" is his debut single off of his 6 song self-titled EP that was released in April. Melton has garnered the attention of major publications, TV and Country Radio.

