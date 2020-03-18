Barry Lee White Releases New Single To Country Radio

Barry Lee White

Barry Lee White Releases "Look At The Pictures" To Country Radio While His Christian single "Silent Partner" Continues To Climb The Christian Charts

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer/songwriter Barry Lee White releases his new single "Look at the Pictures" to country radio following the chart success of his last single "That's All I Need". With his smooth, heartfelt delivery it's to no ones surprise that many radio stations began playing the new single immediately much to the delight of his extensive fan base. Coinciding with his current country radio success White has also been accelerating up the Christian charts with his single "Silent Partner".

White's passion for songwriting gained the attention of Curb Music Publishing where he was signed as a writer early in his career. This gained him opportunities to open for such acts as, Keith Urban, Hank William's Jr. and more.

At the height of White's career he suffered a horrific accident that resulted with a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) that halted his career. This was a stopping point in his life to where he had to learn everything from the beginning, including playing the guitar. Overcoming many days of just wanting to give up, White, through his Faith, persevered.

When asked in a recent interview, "What advice would you have for someone wanting to get into the music business"? White responded with, "Take it slow, follow your heart, your gut and The Lord. This journey is not for everyone. It demands more than most could ever imagine. Be true to yourself when you find your voice and style. God will put you where he wants you to be. Use your gift wisely"!

Look At The Pictures



