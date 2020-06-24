Jacob Melton "90 Proof And Smooth" Climbing Country Charts

Jacob Melton Real Press Nashville

Jacob Melton's Current Single To Country Radio "90 Proof And Smooth" Making Giant Waves At Radio Stations Across the Country

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer/Songwriter Jacob Melton 's debut release "90 Proof And Smooth" has hit the airwaves running hard and fast. This single is having a great impact to country radio in the short time of its release, already charting on the Music Row Country Break-Out Chart . Melton was invited to the Nashville TV Program, "Today In Nashville", on News 4 Nashville WSMV and has had rave reviews of his performance on the show. With Nashville being in lockdown, Melton was asked to perform from his home, which it was aired in early June. "90 Proof And Smooth" is Melton's debut single off of his 6 song self-titled EP that was released in April of this year.For More Information:Instagram - JacobMeltonMusicTwitter - @MeltonMusicFacebook- www.facebook.com/jacobmeltonmusic/

Jacob Melton "Today In Nashville"