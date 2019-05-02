Disaster Recovery Support Available from KDG Tech Management Team

Small business IT support and disaster recovery are available from KDG

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KDG’s technology management and IT security team is offering businesses across the United States disaster recovery support. Besides physical disasters, cyber disasters are one of the most pressing issues businesses face. KDG’s small business IT support team is helping businesses develop prevention plans and protect their valuable data from being lost or stolen.

“The costs of a data disaster are huge,” says Patrick Whalen, lead technical analyst at KDG. “Over 80 percent of businesses that fall victim to a hack end up going bankrupt shortly after.”

To help businesses prepare for, prevent, and potentially recover from a data disaster, KDG offers on-site audits of technology systems and networks. The company also partners with Webroot, an acclaimed threat intelligence service. They also provide HR Tech Support training, which helps businesses educate employees on best practices when it comes to saving and deleting data.

Support is available on-site for Pennsylvania-area clients and via phone and ticketing systems for remote clients.

In 2018, KDG’s small business IT support team was named a top team in the nation by the American Business Awards. KDG is also a certified Google Partner and Microsoft Partner.



About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.



