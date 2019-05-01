Think and Grow Rich - Kicks Off The Legacy World Tour in Anaheim, California May 3rd and 4th, 2019

Confirmed speakers are Mario Lopez, David Meltzer, Kevin Harrington and more.

The two day event will feature international and award winning speakers, entertainment, as well as networking opportunities.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Think and Grow Rich Legacy World Tour will kick off the 12 city – 12 country tour in Anaheim, California on Friday and Saturday, May 3rd and 4th 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Registration starts at 7:00am, the doors opening at 9:00am, program starts at 10:00am.

The two day event will feature international and award winning speakers, entertainment, as well as networking opportunities.

Confirmed speakers are Mario Lopez, David Meltzer, Kevin Harrington, Angel Rivera, Didi Wong, Omar Periu, Sharon Lechter, Greg Reid, Dr. Bill Dorman, Dr. James Dentley, Tim Storey, Bill Walsh, and Dr. Sonja Stribling.

Entertainment will feature the Grammy Winning group “All For One”; dance crew “Poreotics” winners of America’s Best Dance Crew (with Randy Jackson); Grammy Winner Thea Austin and R&B Singer Rubin Cannon (brother of Nick Cannon).

Think and Grow Rich was written in 1937 by Napoleon Hill, and was endorsed as a personal development and self-improvement book. Hill writes that he was encouraged by a suggestion from business tycoon and later, philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. While the book's name and much of the text discusses increasing income, Hill claims that his philosophy can help people succeed in any line of work, to do and be anything they can imagine. The book was published during the Great Depression, and by Hill's death in 1970, had sold more than 20 million copies. By 2015, more than 100 million copies had been sold worldwide.

The training will include the 13 principles discussed in the book of how to internalize and learn to embrace to your life and business. Speakers will be teaching the art of building businesses, finance, raising capital, how to go public, the truth about crypto currency, digital marketing, how to be public speaker, how to publish a book and more.

John Shin is the creator of the Think and Grow Rich Legacy World Tour where he received the rights from the Napoleon Hill Foundation to produce the movie Think and Grow Rich: The Legacy based on the original book written in 1937. The movie came out in 2017 with a limited theater release. With the approval of the Napoleon Hill Foundation, Shin wrote the modern day version of Think and Grow Rich which will be out in May 2019 – “How Rich Asians Think” is Shin’s launch of the Think and Grow Rich Legacy World Tour.

The 2019 Think and Grow Rich Legacy World Tour will be stopping in Chicago, IL; San Diego, CA; Sacramento, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Boston, MA; New York, NY; Orlando, FL; Tampa, FL; Houston, TX; Dallas, TX; Atlanta, GA; then traveling to Europe and Asia for 12 dates in 2020.

Follow the Think and Grow Rich Legacy World Tour on social media at: Facebook TGRWorldTourOfficial, and Instagram at TGRWorldTour.

For media inquiries, contact Kelly Bennett, at Bennett Unlimited PR at (949) 463-6383 or Kelly@bpunlimited.com. All social media and online promotions supported by www.eZWayPromotions.com.

Think and Grow Rich Legacy is a license of the Napoleon Hill Foundation. The Napoleon Hill Foundation is not affiliated with the World Tour. In addition, the Think and Grow Rich Institute is also a licensee of the Napoleon Hill Foundation. Think and Grow Rich Legacy and Think and Grow Institute is not the same company and work independently of each other. Each entity has a separate license from the Napoleon Hill Foundation to use the trademark “Think and Grow Rich”.

More information can be found at www.tgrworldtour.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.