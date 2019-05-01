New date announced for Sunshine Coast MultiSport Festival | 25 & 26 May

After the disappointing news that the Sunshine Coast MultiSport Festival had to be rescheduled from 27/28 April, new dates 25th/26th May have been announced.

CALOUNDRA, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the disappointing news that the Sunshine Coast MultiSport Festival had to be rescheduled from 27/28 April, a new date; 25th and 26th May 2019 has been announced.

Event Director Robyn Lazenby advised,

“It was very disappointing for everyone concerned to have to reschedule the original dates, however, we are very privileged to work with some amazing organisations and people.

All of our partners and service providers including Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, SEQ Water, the Sunshine Coast Council and Tourism and Events Queensland and all of our amazing In2Adventure family have worked with us to be able to reschedule the festival on these new dates, which is really great news for the event and the Sunshine Coast Region.”

Tourism, Events and Sport Portfolio Councillor Jason O’Pray said “we welcome this unique MultiSport Festival to Landsborough across the new dates in May to showcase the stunning natural environment of Ewen Maddock Dam and Beerwah State Forest.”

The festival on 25th and 26th of May will take the same format as previously advertised including all the off-road action of the TreX Australian Series Championships and the Sunshine Coast Mountain Bike Festival.

At the TreX Cross Triathlon event athletes will take on an action-packed challenge with a swim, mountain bike and trail run, where the challenge is as much with mother nature as it is against other athletes.

Australian series championship contenders will tackle a challenging 1,500m swim in beautiful Ewen Maddock Dam, followed by 28.5kms of heart pumping XC mountain biking, and then finishing off with a 10.5km trail run which twists and turns through the awe-inspiring rainforests of Beerwah State Forest in the Landsborough hinterland.

The weekend continues on Sunday with the Sunshine Coast Mountain Bike Festival which offers up awe-inspiring mountain biking in the iconic rainforests of the Sunshine Coast region and includes 47.5k, 28.5k and 9.5k options as well as a free kids’ event for our littlest off-road athletes.

And it’s not just a weekend for elite athletes. TreX Triathlon offers courses and distances for all ages and abilities including Standard, Sprint, Junior, Teaser, Dirt Kids, Duathlon and AquaBike events.

This makes it an ideal weekend for hardcore racers, weekend warriors, families or those who just want to get into the great outdoors to visit one of Australia’s most scenic regions and enjoy the challenge of off-road racing.

All entries will be automatically transferred to the new event date, however, for participants who are not able to make the new date, full details can be found on the website here.

This is the final event of the 2018/19 season and to find out more and be a part of the action go to:

- www.trextriathlon.com.au

- www.In2Adventure.com.au/sunshine-coast-mtb-festival/

- Watch the video action at i2a TV https://www.youtube.com/In2AdventureAustralia

The Queensland Government, via Tourism and Events Queensland, is proud to support the Sunshine Coast MultiSport Festival which features on the It’s Live! in Queensland events calendar. Your perfect next event is in Queensland where live events combine with the most incredible destinations, and life is beautiful one day, perfect the next.

About TreX

TreX is Australia’s home grown national cross triathlon series. For thirteen years TreX has positioned itself as the pinnacle of the cross – or off-road - triathlon racing in Asia-Pacific. Presented by the premier outdoor adventure event specialists In2Adventure, TreX consists of a swim, mountain bike and trail run. While each TreX event features an open/elite category the TreX Cross Triathlon national series invites participation from all ages and skill levels.

For more information visit TreX here www.trextriathlon.com.au

About In2Adventure

In2Adventure are Asia-Pacific’s premier adventure event specialists, and the proud hosts of the 2016 ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships. With a full calendar of national events scheduled throughout Australia, including cross triathlon, XC Mountain Bike, trail runs and corporate events, In2Adventure fully embraces all things ‘off road’ and ‘off the beaten track’ and offers a unique, individual experience for all ages and skill levels.

For more information visit In2Adventure here www.In2Adventure.com.au

2019|20 Events: More events coming soon https://in2adventure.com.au/events/

21 Sep 2019 - TreX Port Stephens - Fingal Bay, NSW

22 Sep 2019 - Trail Run Australia | Tomaree - Fingal Bay, NSW

23 Nov 2019 - TreX Goldfields - Bendigo, VIC

24 Nov 2019 - Trail Run Australia | Goldfields - Bendigo, VIC

14-16 Feb 2020 - Snowies MTB Festival - Snowy Mtns, NSW

29 Feb 2020 - TreX Snowy Mountains - Snowy Mtns, NSW

1 Mar 2020 - Trail Run Australia | Snowies Ultra - Snowy Mtns, NSW

