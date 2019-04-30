Mapogos Media Increases Businesses Revenue Using Results-Driven Digital Marketing Strategies

Mapogos Media

PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mapogos Media is pleased to announce it is increasing businesses revenue through the use of results-driven digital marketing strategies.

Founded by Tanner Smith and Benson Lewis, digital marketing agency Mapogos Media was created with one goal in mind: to help increase the awareness, engagement, and revenue of businesses, practices, and brands using strategies guaranteed to be highly effective for their clients.

“While we recognize that digital marketing is a process, our end goal is to produce maximum returns,” says Tanner Smith. “Because of this, we are ROI driven and won’t take on a client unless we are certain we can deliver results.”

This unique approach is distinctively different compared to many other digital marketing agencies. Through becoming dedicated partners and assets to their clients, the team at Mapogos Media is highly invested in their customers’ success.

“We strive to ensure that we maximize your ad spend, fight for results, and communicate in a way you’d expect any business partner would,” states Benson Lewis. “I believe it is what sets us apart from our competition, and we look forward to developing relationships with new clients into the future.”

Mapogos Media specializes in a host of customized digital marketing solutions for clients around the world. These services include:

• Lead generation

• Sales funnel & web design

• Social media management

• Facebook advertising

• Google PPC ads

• SEO

• Email marketing

• Consultation to increase revenue and awareness

• And so much more!

“A lot of people think they need to do direct mail, billboards, newspaper ads, etc, to get leads and, have been getting leads for years through these channels,” says Smith. “However, with the transformation and opportunity of the internet, leveraging digital marketing strategies is a much more effective way to increase ROI and get quality leads.”

For more information about Mapogos Media, please visit the company’s website at https://www.mapogosmedia.com.





