Perks Group Employers Healthcare Professionals Across the Country Through PerksConnect Discounts

RONKONKOMA, NEW YORK, USA, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Through the PerksConnect national discount program, Perks Group has helped millions of employees, students, and other professionals save money on everyday purchases. Working with organizations such as Montefiore Medical, Middlesex Health, and SEIU Nevada, Perks Group provides real savings to healthcare professionals across the country.The PerksConnect affinity program supports thousands of business locations by offering millions of qualifying employees discounts on everyday purchases and luxury items. In this way, companies give their employees exclusive resources and more incentive to improve in their roles as well as demonstrate appreciation. Through the Perks Group program, members join a national network of savings with participating locations in every state.Perks Group allows their members to save in a number of ways, making discounted purchases and frequent savings easy and quick to access. When making purchases online, members can enter a code or else follow the provided link to get instant savings. At physical stores, members can print coupons from their official PerksConnect hub and redeem them at checkout as well as use scannable codes directly from their smartphone app. Additionally, members can dial an 800-number to access discounts.PerksConnect brings together local merchants and consumers through a range of deals, but also allows members to save money while traveling: members can enter zip codes or search by city and state to get an updated list of potential discounts in any given area.The Perks Group savings network encompasses many job markets and institutions where it allows students, alumni, government employees, educators and many other professionals to earn real cash back in their pockets––without any gimmicks or point systems.By signing up for PerksConnect, healthcare groups are able to extend the network savings to all qualifying members, empowering their work and giving them incentive to continue providing exceptional service.Montefiore MedicalThrough participation in the Perks Group network, Montefiore Medical employees and their family members can save money on products and services at thousands of retailers. They discover discounts on brand names like T-Mobile, Dell, ADT, Dish Network and others as well as find discounts on luxury purchases and traveling or vacationing needs.Middlesex HealthBesides savings such as cafeteria discounts and deals on health club memberships, Middlesex Health express their appreciation and commitment by offering employees access to the Perks Group network. Here, members encounter local and national deals (including online savings) as well as special discounts on gift cards from top brands.SEIU NevadaRepresenting healthcare and public service employees across the state of Nevada, SEIU now offers discounted gift cards and regular savings through Perks group. Qualifying members have the benefit of savings from brick and mortar businesses such as Barnes & Noble, Chili’s, Lands’ End, Cabela’s, and JC Penney as well as online discounts from over 300 web-based savings such as Xfinity, PC Care Support, Disney Parks and From You Flowers.Providing a range of savings to healthcare professionals across America, Perks Group empowers the nation’s healthcare providers with real savings on countless purchases.



