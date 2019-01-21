Perks Group is the Country’s Leading Affinity Program with National Discounts for Millions of Members

PerksConnect

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perks Group provides it members unparalleled discounts on services and products across the country. Thanks to a range of unique benefits (namely regularly updated savings and easily-accessible discounts), Perks Group is considered by many to be the country’s leading affinity program.Perks Group began in 1988 when the affinity program started offering their employer-sponsored savings program to companies with more than 1,000 employees. Today, they have grown to become one of the largest affinity programs in the country and offer millions of members discounts on necessary and luxury items alike.Through the Perks Group app, appropriately named PerksConnect , members gain access to thousands of brand-name items available in the national discount network. The program saves its users thousands of dollars on everyday purchases including deals on gas, traveling expenses, groceries, local dining, shopping, attractions and more. The Perks Group brings together consumers, merchants, daily deal networks, manufacturers, and distributors into one easy-to-use and convenient program that benefits everyone involved.From more exclusive beginnings, Perks Group today has been implemented into over 1,000 major corporations, colleges, & alumni associations across America. Because of this, the group has been able to continually improve their discounts and enlist in new partnerships with top organizations.Member Advantages of the Perks Group ProgramRegularly Updated Savings –– In certain affinity programs, members may have to rely on ongoing deals that can take days or weeks to refresh. Perks Group is different, offering PerksConnect users regularly updated savings depending on their location. Lists of savings are updated on occasion through the app so users can access a variety of discounts to fit their individual needs.Growing Number of Providers –– Perks Group continues to attract new members with updates to their savings network thanks to new companies signing up regularly. When a business or company joins, they are promoted across the network so that current members can get acquainted with their offerings and connected with new deals. Because Perks Group continues to grow and take on new clients, the available savings program expands every day.Easily-Accessible Discounts –– In 2011, Perks Group began offering mobile discounts through the PerksConnect app to make accessing savings as easy as opening a smartphone. But the group also allows members to use savings through several other methods: members can use an 800-number with a value code, download and print coupons, or use instant savings when making purchases online through a provided link.National Coverage –– The affinity programs’ merchant network extends from coast to coast, providing a long list of available savings. And when members travel, their PerksConnect app keeps track of local deals no matter where in the country they travel to.Perks Group helps businesses show employee appreciation by giving members access to a far-extending discount program and, in turn, encourage retention. Today, over 200,000 business locations throughout the U.S. honor perks discounts, making it a leader in national savings programs.



